Mahama orders health minister to reopen recruitment portal for 16,000 qualified nurses

President Mahama has announced the recruitment of 16,000 nurses in two batches as the Ministry of Health prepares to reopen its employment portal for qualified applicants.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Ministry of Health will reopen its recruitment portal to employ 16,000 qualified nurses in two phases as part of efforts to reduce the backlog of health professionals awaiting posting across the country.

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The recruitment exercise will be carried out in two batches of 8,000 nurses each, providing employment opportunities for thousands of trained nurses who are yet to be posted.

Speaking during a durbar on the Free Primary Health Care Programme in Ho as part of his working tour of the Volta Region on Thursday, July 16, President Mahama said the government remains committed to improving the welfare of health workers while creating more employment opportunities.

According to Graphic Online, the President said the improving economy would enable the government to enhance the conditions of service for healthcare professionals.

"I have told the minister of health that as the economy gets better, we'll continue to improve your conditions of service so that you are encouraged to do what you have to do."

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President Mahama also announced that approval had been granted for the recruitment of 16,000 nurses.

"Right now, we're giving him clearance to open the portal to absorb 16,000 nurses in two batches. The first batch is 8,000, and the second batch is 8,000, so by the time my daughters and sons who are waiting to complete their training are posted, there will be a shorter queue before they are posted," he said, as quoted by Graphic Online.

Government to improve conditions of service

The president assured nurses and other healthcare workers that the government would continue working to improve their conditions of service as Ghana's economy strengthens.

He commended nurses and other health professionals for their dedication to providing quality healthcare, describing them as one of the country's most valuable professional groups because they care for people during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.

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Quoting nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, President Mahama urged health workers to continue treating patients with compassion despite the challenges they encounter in the course of their work.

"When you get to work, you must put all that aside because psychiatrists and psychologists will tell you that healing is to do with the mind. If the mind accepts that the body will heal, then the body heals quicker," he said, according to Graphic Online.

The health ministry considers incentives for rural postings

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh disclosed that the ministry is considering new incentives to encourage healthcare professionals to accept postings to underserved and rural communities.

According to him, one proposal under consideration is to fast-track the promotion of health workers who agree to serve in rural areas.

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"We are considering looking at promoting health professionals who accept postings to the rural areas quicker than those in the cities," Mr Akandoh said.

The Health Minister also revealed that the ministry has introduced post-basic nursing programmes in specialised fields such as oncology and critical care nursing to strengthen the country's healthcare workforce.