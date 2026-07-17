Weija Children's Hospital to open to the public after EOCO brokers handover agreement

The Weija Children's Hospital is set to open to the public after EOCO secured a handover agreement between the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited, paving the way for specialised healthcare services for children.

The Weija Children's Hospital is set to open to the public after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) successfully brokered an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited for the immediate handover of the facility.

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In a statement, EOCO said the breakthrough followed a series of engagements it facilitated between the two parties, paving the way for the long-awaited hospital to begin providing healthcare services.

According to the Office, the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited agreed to hand over the completed facility to ensure that it starts serving Ghanaians without further delay.

"Following a series of engagements facilitated by EOCO, the parties have agreed to proceed with the handover of the hospital to the Ministry of Health to enable the commencement of healthcare services for the benefit of the Ghanaian public," the statement said.

Handover agreed despite outstanding issues

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EOCO disclosed that the agreement was reached even though several issues relating to the project remain unresolved.

These include claims by the contractor over unpaid sums as well as concerns raised by the project's financier regarding procurement processes and other related matters.

Despite these outstanding issues, the Office said all parties agreed that the national interest should take precedence.

"In the interest of the public and to ensure that the completed facility begins serving its intended purpose, the parties have agreed that the hospital be handed over and operationalised without further delay," EOCO stated.

Hospital to provide specialised healthcare services

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EOCO expressed satisfaction that the agreement would allow the Weija Children's Hospital to finally begin operations after years of delay.

The Office noted that commissioning the facility will enable children and families to access much-needed specialised healthcare services.

"EOCO is pleased that this understanding will pave the way for the commissioning and opening of the hospital, allowing children and families to access much-needed specialised healthcare services," the statement added.

Investigations into the project continue

While announcing the handover agreement, EOCO stressed that investigations into the project remain active.

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The anti-graft agency said it is still probing allegations of procurement breaches, financial impropriety and other related matters connected to the construction of the hospital.

It emphasised that the agreement to operationalise the facility does not affect those investigations.

"The agreement to hand over and operationalise the hospital does not in any way affect or prejudice the investigations currently being conducted by EOCO," the Office clarified.

EOCO commends Ministry of Health and contractor

EOCO praised both the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited for prioritising the national interest and cooperating to ensure the hospital is finally made available for public use.

The Office reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public resources, promoting accountability and ensuring that public infrastructure projects deliver their intended benefits to the people of Ghana.

With the handover agreement now in place, the Weija Children's Hospital is expected to open soon, bringing specialised healthcare services closer to children and families while investigations into the project's procurement and financing continue.

Official Statement from EOCO