Ballon d'Or organisers clarify eligibility rules as Messi, Ronaldo remain eligible to win the award

The Ballon d'Or has clarified its eligibility rules, confirming players outside Europe can still win the award. Here's what it means for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2026 race.

The organisers of the Ballon d'Or have clarified that footballers do not need to play for a European club to be eligible for the sport's most prestigious individual award, ending long-standing speculation over whether stars outside Europe can still win the coveted prize.

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In an article published on the official Ballon d'Or website, organisers explained that the award has had no geographical restrictions since 2007, meaning players from any league in the world can compete for the honour based solely on their performances.

The clarification comes as the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or intensifies following the FIFA World Cup, with football fans debating the chances of players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars playing outside Europe's top leagues.

The Ballon d'Or is no longer limited to European clubs

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The organisers traced the evolution of the award, which was created by France Football in 1956.

Initially, the Ballon d'Or recognised only the best European player competing in a European league. In 1995, the rules were expanded to include players of all nationalities, provided they were playing for European clubs.

However, since 2007, those restrictions have been removed completely.

According to the organisers, the Ballon d'Or now simply rewards the best footballer in the world, regardless of the league or continent in which they play.

Lionel Messi made history in 2023

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Messi Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or organisers highlighted Lionel Messi's 2023 triumph as proof that players representing clubs outside Europe can win the award.

Messi lifted his record eighth Ballon d'Or while playing for Inter Miami, becoming the first male footballer representing a non-European club to receive the honour.

However, the organisers noted that the achievement requires important context.

READ ALSO: Saudi Pro League side Damac FC interested in Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

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Since 2022, the Ballon d'Or has been judged over the football season—from August to July—rather than the calendar year. As a result, Messi's performances for Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022/23 season, alongside his FIFA World Cup success with Argentina, were key factors in the voting before he completed his move to Major League Soccer.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the Ballon d'Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already won the Ballon d'Or award in 2008, 2013 and 2014

The clarification also means Cristiano Ronaldo remains eligible to win another Ballon d'Or despite playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Although history shows that most winners have represented European clubs, the organisers stressed that there is no rule preventing players from leagues outside Europe from claiming the award.

They acknowledged that winning from outside Europe has historically been more difficult because Europe's elite competitions, particularly the UEFA Champions League, have often featured the strongest contenders.

READ MORE: Why the Three Lions of England may not win 2026 World Cup

Growing global competition

The Ballon d'Or organisers also pointed to the growing strength of leagues outside Europe, suggesting the landscape is changing.

In the women's category, Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d'Or in 2019 while representing Seattle Reign FC in the United States, demonstrating that success outside Europe is also recognised.

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The organisers concluded that any player, regardless of the league or country they represent, can technically win the Ballon d'Or if their performances merit the honour.