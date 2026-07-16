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Ethiopia excludes Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa from 2026 visa-free entry list

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:24 - 16 July 2026
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Ethiopia has maintained one of Africa's most restrictive visa-free entry policies, allowing citizens of only two African countries to enter without a visa in 2026.
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  • Ethiopia has limited visa-free entry to just two African countries—Kenya and Djibouti—in 2026, excluding major nations such as Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

  • Citizens of all other African countries must obtain a visa before travelling or, where eligible, apply for a visa on arrival, depending on Ethiopia's immigration rules.

  • Ethiopia has also restricted visa-on-arrival access for some nationalities, including Nigerians, with travellers advised to check the latest entry requirements before making travel plans.

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According to official information published by the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service, only nationals of Kenya and Djibouti are eligible for visa-free travel to Ethiopia. Holders of valid passports from the two neighbouring countries can enter the East African nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

Notably, the exemption does not extend to citizens of several of Africa's largest economies and most populous nations, including Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

READ MORE: Sam George faces backlash after teaming up with Stonebwoy for signature anthem

Under Ethiopia's current immigration policy, the visa-free arrangement applies exclusively to Kenyan and Djiboutian passport holders. Nationals from all other African countries are required to obtain a visa either before travelling or, where eligible, upon arrival, depending on Ethiopia's entry regulations for their respective countries.

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As a result, most African travellers planning a trip to Ethiopia are advised to confirm their visa requirements well in advance. Depending on their nationality, they may be eligible to apply through Ethiopia's online e-Visa system or obtain a visa on arrival.

However, visa-on-arrival facilities are not available to citizens of every country. Ethiopia has restricted the service for certain nationalities, including Nigerians, who are required to secure a visa before travelling.

READ MORE: Botswana releases list of countries allowed visa-free entry as most African nations excluded

To avoid travel disruptions, prospective visitors are encouraged to verify the latest entry requirements through the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service or their nearest Ethiopian embassy before making travel arrangements.

The latest policy highlights Ethiopia's selective approach to visa-free travel, with Kenya and Djibouti remaining the only African countries currently enjoying unrestricted visa-free access under the nation's immigration rules.

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