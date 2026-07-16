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Botswana releases list of countries allowed visa-free entry as most African nations excluded

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:18 - 16 July 2026
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Gaborone, the capital of Botswana via sheiswanderlust.com
Gaborone, the capital of Botswana via sheiswanderlust.com
Botswana has unveiled its updated list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa, revealing that only a small number of African nations qualify for visa-free access.
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  • Botswana has published its visa-free entry list, with only 15 African countries granted access without a visa, while citizens from many other African nations must complete a visa application before travelling.

  • The visa exemption covers more than 100 countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France and Japan.

  • Travellers requiring visas must provide several documents, including passport copies, travel plans, accommodation details and, in some cases, proof of employment or business registration.

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The list, released by the Botswana government, includes more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Oceania. However, only 15 African countries were granted visa exemption status.

The African nations whose citizens can travel to Botswana without a visa include ,

  • South Africa

  • Zimbabwe

  • Zambia

  • Tanzania

  • Uganda

  • Kenya

  • Malawi

  • Mozambique

  • Namibia

  • Lesotho

  • Eswatini

  • Sierra Leone

  • The Gambia

  • Seychelles and

  • Mauritius.

READ MORE: Top 10 hardest countries to immigrate to in 2026, according to latest rankings

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Outside Africa, the visa-free arrangement extends to several major international destinations, including

  • the United States

  • United Kingdom

  • Canada

  • Australia

  • Germany

  • France and

  • Japan.

Citizens from African countries not included on Botswana’s visa-free list must apply for a visa before travelling. The application process requires applicants to submit a completed visa form, certified copies of relevant passport pages, a cover letter and supporting travel documents such as flight reservations, an itinerary and proof of accommodation.

Travellers may also be required to provide proof of employment or an employment contract, depending on their circumstances. Passports must remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of travel and contain a minimum of three unused pages.

READ MORE; Ghanaians react as Akwaboah urges couples to save GH¢8,000 before marriage

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Additional requirements may apply depending on the purpose of the visit. Business travellers, for example, may need to provide certified copies of company registration documents, trade licences and share certificates.

Those entering Botswana by road are also required to indicate this clearly in their cover letter as part of the application process.

The announcement comes as several African countries continue to review and update their immigration policies in an effort to improve border management and regulate international travel.

Botswana remains a popular destination for visitors due to its world-renowned wildlife attractions, thriving diamond industry and reputation for political stability. The country is particularly known for destinations such as its safari reserves, which continue to attract tourists from across the globe.

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