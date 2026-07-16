Advertisement

TikToker who insulted President Mahama and accused him of rituals jailed for one year

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:23 - 16 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
TikToker Camilla Alhassan (left) and Pres. John Dramani Mahama (right)
TikToker Camilla Alhassan (left) and Pres. John Dramani Mahama (right)
TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one (1) year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and the publication of false news over videos she shared about President John Dramani Mahama.
Advertisement

  • TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to offensive conduct and publishing false news about President John Dramani Mahama.

  • She was convicted over videos in which she falsely claimed the President performed rituals involving 32 cows to win the 2024 election.

  • The case has reignited debate over misinformation on social media and the legal consequences of publishing false allegations online.

Advertisement

Also Read: TikToker 'Duabo King' arrested over false claims against police officers

The court handed down the sentence on Thursday, July 16, 2026, following Alhassan's earlier guilty plea to all charges.

The case arose from a series of TikTok videos in which the 43-year-old content creator claimed, without providing any evidence, that President Mahama had buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

Also Read: Popular TikToker apologises to Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made during a movie promo video

Advertisement
President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The allegations, which circulated widely on social media, led to her arrest by the Ghana Police Service and subsequent prosecution.

During an earlier court appearance, Alhassan admitted to the offences and was remanded after the presiding judge ordered that she undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing.

Also Read: Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy - See photos

The Accra Circuit Court subsequently sentenced her to one year in prison after considering the outcome of the proceedings.

Advertisement
TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one (1) year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court.
TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one (1) year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court.

Before her arrest, Alhassan had posted another video claiming that a woman she identified as an officer from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had instructed her to report to the CID headquarters or face arrest.

Also Read: Photocopying Ghana Card now prohibited for transactions as NIA enforces new identity rules

The case has attracted significant public attention, reigniting discussions about the responsibilities of social media content creators, the spread of misinformation online, and the legal consequences of publishing false and defamatory claims.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sam George faces backlash after teaming up with Stonebwoy for signature anthem
Entertainment
16.07.2026
Sam George faces backlash after teaming up with Stonebwoy for signature anthem
10 things you should never do with Ghana cedi notes and coins, according to the Bank of Ghana
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
10 things you should never do with Ghana cedi notes and coins, according to the Bank of Ghana
TikToker Camilla Alhassan (left) and Pres. John Dramani Mahama (right)
News
16.07.2026
TikToker who insulted President Mahama and accused him of rituals jailed for one year
New monkey species with orange lips discovered in DR Congo, only the fifth found in Africa in 75 years
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
New monkey species with orange lips discovered in DR Congo, only the fifth found in Africa in 75 years
Gaborone, the capital of Botswana via sheiswanderlust.com
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
Botswana releases list of countries allowed visa-free entry as most African nations excluded
11 African countries among 23 nations placed under highest US travel warning: Full list
News
16.07.2026
11 African countries among 23 nations under highest US travel warning: Full list