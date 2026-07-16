TikToker who insulted President Mahama and accused him of rituals jailed for one year

TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one (1) year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and the publication of false news over videos she shared about President John Dramani Mahama.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to offensive conduct and publishing false news about President John Dramani Mahama.

She was convicted over videos in which she falsely claimed the President performed rituals involving 32 cows to win the 2024 election.

The case has reignited debate over misinformation on social media and the legal consequences of publishing false allegations online.

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The court handed down the sentence on Thursday, July 16, 2026, following Alhassan's earlier guilty plea to all charges.

The case arose from a series of TikTok videos in which the 43-year-old content creator claimed, without providing any evidence, that President Mahama had buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

Also Read: Popular TikToker apologises to Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made during a movie promo video

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President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The allegations, which circulated widely on social media, led to her arrest by the Ghana Police Service and subsequent prosecution.

During an earlier court appearance, Alhassan admitted to the offences and was remanded after the presiding judge ordered that she undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing.

The Accra Circuit Court subsequently sentenced her to one year in prison after considering the outcome of the proceedings.

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TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one (1) year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court.

Before her arrest, Alhassan had posted another video claiming that a woman she identified as an officer from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had instructed her to report to the CID headquarters or face arrest.

Also Read: Photocopying Ghana Card now prohibited for transactions as NIA enforces new identity rules

The case has attracted significant public attention, reigniting discussions about the responsibilities of social media content creators, the spread of misinformation online, and the legal consequences of publishing false and defamatory claims.