TikToker 'Duabo King' arrested over false claims against police officers

Ashanti Regional Police arrest Isaac Boafo, also known as “Duabo King,” over a viral TikTok video allegedly containing false claims against police officers.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Isaac Boafo, popularly known as “Duabo King,” for the alleged publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

In a satement signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo on March 1, 2026, stated that the arrest follows a viral TikTok video in which the suspect alleged that four officers stationed at the Central Police Station in Kumasi had engaged in inappropriate conduct with commercial sex workers during night patrols at Asafo in Kumasi.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Police Intelligence Directorate in the Ashanti Region apprehended the suspect.

According to the police, while interrogating Isaac Boafo, he admitted to publishing the video, explaining that he is a social media content creator and made the allegations purely to attract views and online engagement. He further acknowledged that he could not substantiate the claims made against the officers.

The suspect also acknowledged making comments concerning the President of the Republic for the purpose of content creation and admitted that he could not defend those statements. He has since been formally charged and detained to assist with further investigations.

The Police has warned the public against the publication and circulation of false information, particularly on social media, as such acts have the potential to cause unnecessary fear, panic, and reputational damage.

"Persons found engaging in such conduct will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the Police statement said.

Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing.

