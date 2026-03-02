Advertisement

Gianluca Prestianni’s Benfica career ‘over’ if racial abuse proven

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:19 - 02 March 2026
Jose Mourinho | AFP/Getty Images
Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho has stated that Gianluca Prestianni would have no future under his leadership if found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Junior.

The allegation arose during the first leg of Benfica’s Champions League knockout phase play-off against Real Madrid in Lisbon on 17 February.

Vinicius accused the 20-year-old Argentine winger of racial abuse during the encounter.

Prestianni has denied the accusation but was handed a provisional one-match suspension by UEFA, causing him to miss the return leg while a full investigation by European football’s governing body continues.

MUST READ: SONA2026: President Mahama issues stern warning to Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Further disciplinary measures could follow pending the outcome.

Mourinho had previously drawn criticism for suggesting after the first leg that Vinicius may have provoked crowd hostility by celebrating his goal near the corner flag.

However, speaking on Sunday, the former Real Madrid manager adopted a firm stance against discrimination.

READ ALSO: Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Madrid face Man City, Newcastle land Barcelona test - Full Draw

“I am completely and utterly opposed to any form of discrimination, prejudice, ignorance or stupidity,” Mourinho said. “If my player has failed to uphold these principles — which are mine and Benfica’s — then his career with a coach named Jose Mourinho and at a club named Benfica will be over.”

The 63-year-old emphasised the importance of due process, adding that the presumption of innocence remains fundamental.

“If he is guilty, I will never look at him in the same way again. But there are many ‘ifs’ at this stage,” he noted.

READ ALSO: COCOBOD breaks silence on 'GHS 12m Black Stars funding’ claim

Benfica have strongly rejected Portuguese media claims that Prestianni admitted to using racist language. In an official statement, the club clarified that the player apologised to teammates for the incident’s scale and consequences but reaffirmed that he is not racist.

The first leg at the Estadio da Luz was also marked by Mourinho’s dismissal for protesting referee François Letexier’s decisions.

In the return fixture in Madrid, Vinicius scored again as Real secured a 2–1 victory on the night and advanced 3–1 on aggregate to the next round.

