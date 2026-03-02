Gianluca Prestianni’s Benfica career ‘over’ if racial abuse proven

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho has stated that Gianluca Prestianni would have no future under his leadership if found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Junior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The allegation arose during the first leg of Benfica’s Champions League knockout phase play-off against Real Madrid in Lisbon on 17 February.

Vinicius accused the 20-year-old Argentine winger of racial abuse during the encounter.

Prestianni has denied the accusation but was handed a provisional one-match suspension by UEFA, causing him to miss the return leg while a full investigation by European football’s governing body continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further disciplinary measures could follow pending the outcome.

Mourinho had previously drawn criticism for suggesting after the first leg that Vinicius may have provoked crowd hostility by celebrating his goal near the corner flag.

However, speaking on Sunday, the former Real Madrid manager adopted a firm stance against discrimination.

“I am completely and utterly opposed to any form of discrimination, prejudice, ignorance or stupidity,” Mourinho said. “If my player has failed to uphold these principles — which are mine and Benfica’s — then his career with a coach named Jose Mourinho and at a club named Benfica will be over.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 63-year-old emphasised the importance of due process, adding that the presumption of innocence remains fundamental.

“If he is guilty, I will never look at him in the same way again. But there are many ‘ifs’ at this stage,” he noted.

Benfica have strongly rejected Portuguese media claims that Prestianni admitted to using racist language. In an official statement, the club clarified that the player apologised to teammates for the incident’s scale and consequences but reaffirmed that he is not racist.

The first leg at the Estadio da Luz was also marked by Mourinho’s dismissal for protesting referee François Letexier’s decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement