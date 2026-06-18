Popular TikToker apologises to Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made during a movie promo video

TikTok comedian Juiscy Vibez has apologised to President John Mahama, insisting her controversial remarks were unintentional as she awaits the outcome of her court case.

TikTok comedian Juiscy Vibez has apologised to President John Mahama, insisting her controversial remarks were unintentional as she awaits the outcome of her court case.

Popular Ghanaian TikTok content creator Juiscy Vibez has publicly apologised to President John Dramani Mahama after being accused of making defamatory remarks about him and other high-profile figures.

Juiscy Vibez apologised to President John Mahama, stating that she never intended to insult him and claiming the controversial remarks were the result of a verbal mistake during a promotional video for a movie.

The TikTok comedian was arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, initially denied bail, and later granted bail after spending time in remand custody.

She revealed that she was arrested in front of her two children and shared details of her detention, while awaiting the court's final verdict, which is expected on July 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy stemmed from a promotional video she recorded for an upcoming movie, in which she referenced alleged infidelity-related drama at the seat of government. During the video, she made comments suggesting that the First Lady, like the President, sought personal fulfilment through alleged affairs and questioned how the President would react in such circumstances.

Although Juiscy Vibez clarified before ending the video that she was discussing a movie plot and encouraged her followers to watch the production on YouTube, the disclaimer did little to quell the backlash that followed.

The remarks attracted the attention of the Ghana Police Service's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, leading to her arrest and detention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At her initial court appearance, the TikToker was denied bail. She was subsequently remanded into custody as legal proceedings continued. However, following a later court appearance with her legal counsel, she was granted bail and allowed to return home pending the conclusion of the case.

The matter has remained in court for several months and continues to attract public interest, with a final ruling expected on July 1, 2026.

In a TikTok video shared on June 17, 2026, Juiscy Vibez expressed regret over the incident and offered an apology to President Mahama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said, explaining that her comments resulted from a verbal slip;

It was never my intention to insult the President

According to her, she had intended to refer to the President's residence but mistakenly mentioned the Flagstaff House during the recording.

The content creator also recounted the circumstances surrounding her arrest, revealing that she was taken into custody in the presence of her two children. She further spoke about her time on remand and the emotional toll the case has taken on her as she awaits the court's verdict.

Advertisement