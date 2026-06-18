Advertisement

Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:14 - 18 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Some of the wives and girlfriends of Ghana’s Black Stars players continue to cheer on the national team as they compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Ghana’s Black Stars are currently competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with their opening Group L fixture against Panama at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday, 17 June, with Ghana securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama
Advertisement

  • As Ghana competes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Black Stars players are playing a key role in supporting the team from behind the scenes.

  • The list includes the partners of stars such as Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Iñaki Williams and Elisha Owusu.

  • Several players have recently celebrated major family milestones, including marriages, engagements and the birth of children ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

Following a difficult run of five winless matches, supporters back home are hopeful the team can rediscover their form and revive their chances of progressing to the knockout phase. Among those offering unwavering support are the players’ partners, who have been rallying behind the squad both online and in stadium stands.

Below is a spotlight on some of the wives, girlfriends and partners of Ghana’s World Cup squad members.

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is married to his long-time partner, Perihan Kirli. The couple celebrated their union in the coastal Turkish town of Kuşadası, with wedding footage surfacing online in April 2026, though reports suggest they may have formalised their marriage earlier.

Advertisement

READ MORE: LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem

2. Gideon Mensah

Left-back Gideon Mensah married his partner Vicentia in a traditional ceremony held in Accra on 27 June 2025. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2026, marking a new chapter in their family life.

Advertisement

3. Baba Rahman

Defender Baba Rahman, who recently returned to the national team after a long absence, is married to his childhood sweetheart, Salma. They tied the knot in May 2016 in a traditional ceremony in Tamale.

READ MORE: How Ghanaian celebrities celebrated the Black Stars’ dramatic World Cup victory over Panama

4. Jerome Opoku

Advertisement

Jerome Opoku of Istanbul Başakşehir is married to Tanja. The couple, who have two children together, first became parents in November 2022 and announced the arrival of their second child in March 2026. Opoku proposed in May 2024.

5. Thomas Partey

READ MORE: Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly

Midfielder Thomas Partey is married to British model and influencer Janine Mackson. The pair wed in July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, and share a daughter, Alaia, born in January 2024.

6. Jordan Ayew

Leicester forward Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah. The couple have two children and have maintained a strong family unit throughout his football career.

7. Antoine Semenyo

Advertisement

MUST READ: Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez

Forward Antoine Semenyo is engaged to his long-term partner Jordeen Buckley, a London-based model. He proposed in November 2025 after several years together, and she is frequently seen supporting him at matches.

@peace104.3fm1 She said YES! Antoine Semenyo proposes to Jordeen Buckley wishing the newly engaged couple a lifetime of love. 💍✨❤️ #Peacefm ♬ Alomo Gyata - Aligata & Noble Adu Kwasi

8. Iñaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams married his partner Patricia Morales in June 2024 in Bilbao after a seven-year relationship. The couple welcomed their first child, Niko, in January 2026.

Advertisement

9. Elisha Owusu

READ MORE: Full list: 20 countries that have banned social media for teenagers - see the only African country included

Midfielder Elisha Owusu is married to a French woman known as Gwen. The couple share one child, with Owusu often expressing pride in his family life on social media.

Advertisement

These partners continue to play a quiet but significant role in supporting the Black Stars as the team battles for success on football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Educate me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
18.06.2026
Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Canada denies another African player visa days after Thomas Partey controversy
Sports
18.06.2026
Canada denies another African player visa days after Thomas Partey controversy
Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates: May 2026 rankings
News
18.06.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates: May 2026 rankings
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz | Photo via Getty Images
Sports
18.06.2026
Carlos Queiroz equals World Cup coaching record after leading Black Stars' victory against Panama
LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem
Entertainment
18.06.2026
LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem
Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra
News
18.06.2026
Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra