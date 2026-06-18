Some of the wives and girlfriends of Ghana’s Black Stars players continue to cheer on the national team as they compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Some of the wives and girlfriends of Ghana’s Black Stars players continue to cheer on the national team as they compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars are currently competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with their opening Group L fixture against Panama at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday, 17 June, with Ghana securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama

As Ghana competes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Black Stars players are playing a key role in supporting the team from behind the scenes.

The list includes the partners of stars such as Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Iñaki Williams and Elisha Owusu.

Several players have recently celebrated major family milestones, including marriages, engagements and the birth of children ahead of the World Cup campaign.

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Following a difficult run of five winless matches, supporters back home are hopeful the team can rediscover their form and revive their chances of progressing to the knockout phase. Among those offering unwavering support are the players’ partners, who have been rallying behind the squad both online and in stadium stands.

Below is a spotlight on some of the wives, girlfriends and partners of Ghana’s World Cup squad members.

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is married to his long-time partner, Perihan Kirli. The couple celebrated their union in the coastal Turkish town of Kuşadası, with wedding footage surfacing online in April 2026, though reports suggest they may have formalised their marriage earlier.

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2. Gideon Mensah

Left-back Gideon Mensah married his partner Vicentia in a traditional ceremony held in Accra on 27 June 2025. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2026, marking a new chapter in their family life.

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3. Baba Rahman

Defender Baba Rahman, who recently returned to the national team after a long absence, is married to his childhood sweetheart, Salma. They tied the knot in May 2016 in a traditional ceremony in Tamale.

4. Jerome Opoku

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Jerome Opoku of Istanbul Başakşehir is married to Tanja. The couple, who have two children together, first became parents in November 2022 and announced the arrival of their second child in March 2026. Opoku proposed in May 2024.

5. Thomas Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey is married to British model and influencer Janine Mackson. The pair wed in July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, and share a daughter, Alaia, born in January 2024.

6. Jordan Ayew

Leicester forward Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah. The couple have two children and have maintained a strong family unit throughout his football career.

7. Antoine Semenyo

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Forward Antoine Semenyo is engaged to his long-term partner Jordeen Buckley, a London-based model. He proposed in November 2025 after several years together, and she is frequently seen supporting him at matches.

8. Iñaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams married his partner Patricia Morales in June 2024 in Bilbao after a seven-year relationship. The couple welcomed their first child, Niko, in January 2026.

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9. Elisha Owusu

Midfielder Elisha Owusu is married to a French woman known as Gwen. The couple share one child, with Owusu often expressing pride in his family life on social media.

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