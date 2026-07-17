Most Expensive Football Transfers: See the clubs that have bought and sold the most players

Most Expensive Football Transfers: See the clubs that have bought and sold the most players

Most Expensive Football Transfers: See the clubs that have bought and sold the most players

English clubs continue to reshape football's transfer market, with new analysis revealing they dominate the world's biggest transfers worth more than €100 million.

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According to an analysis by Winsportsonline, football has witnessed 21 transfers valued at €100 million or more, with the combined value of those blockbuster deals reaching €2.701 billion. While transfers involving stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham often grab the headlines individually, the data shows a broader trend of English clubs driving the biggest spending in world football.

Neymar remains football's most expensive signing

Despite several record-breaking transfers in recent years, Neymar's €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remains the most expensive transfer in football history.

The Brazilian is followed by Kylian Mbappé, whose €180 million move from Monaco to PSG ranks second on the all-time list.

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Ousmane Dembélé's €148 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona sits third, followed by Alexander Isak's €145 million move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Rounding out the top tier are Philippe Coutinho and Elliot Anderson, who each completed transfers worth €135 million.

English clubs dominate €100m-plus transfers

Transfer Routes of the 100+ Million Deals | Data via winsportsonline

One of the standout findings from the analysis is the dominance of English football in the biggest-money transfers.

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Winsportsonline found that six of the 21 transfers worth at least €100 million involved English clubs buying from other English clubs, with those domestic deals valued at a combined €739 million.

No other country has produced more than one domestic transfer above the €100 million mark, making England the only league where nine-figure domestic transfers have become a regular occurrence.

The report also found that English clubs have been involved in 14 of the 21 €100m-plus transfers, either as buyers or sellers, underlining the financial strength of the Premier League.

Chelsea tops the spending chart

Chelsea have emerged as the biggest spenders among clubs in the €100 million transfer market.

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The Blues have signed four players for fees exceeding €100 million — Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo — spending a combined €450 million.

Barcelona rank second with three signings worth €403 million, including Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid also completed three nine-figure deals, investing €349 million to sign Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Jude Bellingham.

Although Paris Saint-Germain have made only two transfers above €100 million, those deals remain the two biggest in football history, with Neymar and Mbappé costing the French club a combined €402 million.

German and Portuguese clubs lead player sales

While English clubs dominate spending, German and Portuguese clubs have established themselves as the leading sellers of elite talent.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Newcastle United are the only clubs to have sold multiple players for fees exceeding €100 million.

Borussia Dortmund generated the highest revenue, receiving €275 million from the sales of Ousmane Dembélé and Jude Bellingham.

Newcastle United earned €253 million through the sales of Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali, while Benfica collected €248 million from João Félix and Enzo Fernández.

Bayer Leverkusen completed two major sales worth €225 million through Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz.

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The report also highlights that German and Portuguese clubs have sold six players for a combined €748 million, yet no club from either country has spent €100 million or more to sign a player.

€100m transfers are becoming more common

The analysis suggests football's transfer market has evolved significantly over the past decade.

More than half of all nine-figure transfers fall between €100 million and €120 million, indicating that crossing the €100 million threshold is no longer a once-in-a-generation event but an increasingly common feature of elite football.