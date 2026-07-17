FIFA confirms Slavko Vincic as the referee for Argentina vs Spain World Cup final

FIFA has confirmed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić as the official for Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium.

For referees, no assignment is bigger than officiating the FIFA World Cup final—the pinnacle of a career in football officiating. That ultimate honour has now gone to Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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FIFA confirmed the appointment on Friday, announcing that Vinčić will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Adham Makhadmeh of Jordan has been named as the fourth official.

The selection is a fitting reward for the 46-year-old's outstanding career, which has seen him establish himself among Europe's most respected referees. Having previously officiated the UEFA Champions League final and several major international fixtures, Vinčić will now take charge of the biggest match in world football, marking the highest point of his refereeing journey.

FIFA rewards Vinčić's outstanding World Cup performances

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Vinčić's appointment follows a series of impressive displays during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has already officiated three matches.

The experienced Slovenian oversaw the group-stage encounters between Brazil and Morocco and Jordan and Algeria before taking charge of the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador.

His consistent performances, composed decision-making and authority on the pitch made him one of the standout referees of the tournament, ultimately earning FIFA's trust for the biggest fixture in world football.

The governing body traditionally selects officials based on neutrality, experience and tournament performances, and Vinčić emerged as one of the strongest candidates with Argentina representing CONMEBOL and Spain representing UEFA.

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Slavko Vinčić's journey to the World Cup final began when he became a FIFA-listed international referee in 2010.

Vinčić became a FIFA-listed international referee in 2010 and has since established himself as one of Europe's elite match officials.

He previously officiated at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before taking charge of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Known for his calm approach, excellent positioning and ability to manage high-pressure matches without disrupting the flow of the game, Vinčić has earned widespread praise from players, coaches and football authorities across Europe.

Sunday's World Cup final represents the pinnacle of his refereeing career and the highest honour any match official can receive.

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