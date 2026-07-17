World Cup winners to receive championship rings for the first time in FIFA history

FIFA will award championship rings to the 2026 FIFA World Cup winners for the first time in history. The bespoke rings will accompany the iconic trophy and gold medals, with a limited edition also being made available to fans worldwide.

FIFA will award championship rings to the 2026 World Cup winners for the first time in the tournament's history, alongside the iconic trophy and gold medals.

Only 30 customised rings will be presented to the champions, while 1,996 limited-edition rings will be made available to football fans worldwide as official FIFA-licensed collectibles.

The bespoke rings will feature the FIFA World Cup Trophy on one side and the identity of the winning nation on the other, marking a new tradition inspired by American championship sports.

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The winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive championship rings for the first time in the tournament's 96-year history, with FIFA introducing a new prize alongside the iconic World Cup trophy and gold medals.

The historic rings will be awarded after the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Spain and Argentina will battle for the biggest prize in international football.

According to FIFA, the move brings one of North America's most recognisable sporting traditions to the world's biggest football tournament.

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"In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game", according to FIFA.

Each championship ring will be part of a limited-edition collection of 2,026 individually numbered pieces, paying tribute to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Only 30 rings will be reserved for the players and staff of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 rings will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product.

The rings have been specially designed to commemorate the champions' achievement. One side features the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be customised with the identity of the winning nation.

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Every ring will also be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.