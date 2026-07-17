Head porter jailed 10 years with hard labour for robbing Immigration officer of iPhone in Aflao

A Torkor Circuit Court has sentenced a head porter to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Ghana Immigration Service officer of her GH¢3,600 iPhone 12 in Aflao, Volta Region.

A head porter has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to robbing a Ghana Immigration Service officer of her mobile phone in Aflao in the Volta Region.

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Akpalu Prince was convicted by the Torkor Circuit Court in the Ketu South Municipality on his own plea after admitting to the robbery charge. The court was presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome.

As reported by GNA, prosecuting, Chief Inspector McRae Pomevor told the court that the complainant is an officer with the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at Aflao and lives at Second Low-Cost, while the convict resides at Garapan, a suburb of the town.

According to the prosecution, the robbery occurred at about 6:00 p.m. on July 13, 2026, near Ave Maria Junction in Aflao.

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The court heard that the immigration officer was waiting by the roadside to board a commercial motorbike while holding her iPhone 12, valued at GH¢3,600, when Prince suddenly snatched the device and attempted to flee.

The victim reportedly grabbed the suspect's shirt in an effort to stop him, but he pushed her against a wall before running away with the phone.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting bystanders to chase the suspect. He was eventually apprehended not far from the scene.

A search conducted after his arrest led to the recovery of the stolen iPhone, which was identified by the complainant.

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The suspect and the retrieved phone were subsequently handed over to the police, and a formal complaint was lodged.

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During investigations, Prince admitted to the offence in his caution statement, according to the prosecution.