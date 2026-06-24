Police arrest 186 suspects in major organised crime crackdown in Ashanti Region
The Ghana Police Service has arrested 186 suspects in a major intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Ashanti Region.
The operation was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team from the National Police Headquarters in Accra, working together with the Ashanti Regional Police Command.
Police said the exercise took place between June 8 and June 17, 2026, across several communities in the Ashanti Region, including Asafo, Kenyase Aframa, Asokwa, Buokrom, Krofrom, Atonsu-Bokuro, Asawase and Old Tafo Ahenbronum.
According to the police, the operation was part of efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms and other related crimes.
The arrests followed intelligence gathering, surveillance, target profiling and operational planning carried out over a period of time. This operation led to the arrest of 186 suspects made up of 86 Ghanaians, 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals.
A major breakthrough, according to the police statement, was recorded on June 9, 2026, at Kenyase Aframa, where officers arrested a woman identified as Gladys Ibrahim, also known as “Mama Gee”, together with 96 Nigerian nationals and four Togolese nationals.
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Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects may be linked to a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and other organised criminal activities.
Police also indicated that several persons believed to be victims of exploitation were rescued during the operation. Some of those rescued were minors, and were immediately separated from the suspects and placed under protective care under child protection procedures.
The Ghana Police Service further noted that foreign nationals identified as victims of exploitation are being processed in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service for the necessary immigration and repatriation procedures.
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The police command praised the professionalism and dedication of the IGP Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for the successful operation.
Investigations are still ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the suspected criminal network. All suspects remain in custody or are assisting with investigations.
The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to intelligence-led policing and said it would continue to carry out sustained operations to fight organised crime and protect lives and property across the country.
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