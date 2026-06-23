GES to probe viral video of students attacking colleague over alleged stolen phone (Video)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to launch a formal investigation into a viral video showing a student allegedly assaulting another student in a school environment.

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GES is investigating a viral video of a student assaulting another student.

The case has been forwarded to the GES Director-General for action.

Authorities say indiscipline in schools will be punished.

The video, which has widely circulated on social media, shows a student repeatedly attacking a fellow student in the presence of others, who appear to be seated and watching the incident unfold.

Despite attempts by the victim to move away, the assault reportedly continued while bystanders failed to intervene.

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The disturbing footage has sparked public outrage, with many calling for swift disciplinary action from education authorities.

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, confirmed that the matter has been escalated to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service for immediate action.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he said the ministry had taken note of the incident and acted promptly.

“The attached viral video of a student assaulting another student has come to the attention of the Ministry. I've since forwarded it to the director general of GES for action. On behalf of the Honourable Minister for Education, I wish to assure the public that we will not tolerate acts of lawlessness and indiscipline in our educational system. Indiscipline will be punished,” he stated.

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The attached viral video of a student assaulting another student has come to the attention of the Ministry. I've since forwarded it to the Director General of GES for action. On behalf of the Honourable Minister for Education, I wish to assure the public that we will not tolerate… pic.twitter.com/8MhXZyrWIw — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) June 23, 2026

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Authorities have assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against those found culpable.