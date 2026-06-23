Interior Minister suspends all firearm licences, introduces mandatory mental health and drug screening

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has announced the immediate suspension of all firearm licences in Ghana, introducing mandatory mental health checks, drug screening, and firearms training for renewal.

All active firearm licences in Ghana have been suspended, with holders required to undergo fresh screening before renewal.

The new requirements include mental health assessments, drug tests, and practical firearms training to strengthen public safety.

The Interior Minister says the reforms are in response to rising concerns over firearm misuse and gaps in the current licensing system.

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The government has ordered the immediate suspension of all active firearm licences across Ghana as part of sweeping reforms aimed at tightening gun control and enhancing public safety.

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announced the directive during an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, stating that all firearm licence holders will be required to undergo a fresh verification process before their licences can be renewed.

The new process will include mandatory mental health assessments, drug screening, and practical firearm handling training.

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According to the Minister, the decision was prompted by growing concerns over the misuse of legally licensed firearms, including three reported suicide cases involving wealthy gun owners within the last three months.

In the last three months, we've seen three affluent persons who have used it to commit suicide, Mr Muntaka said.

He explained that recent events had exposed significant gaps in Ghana's current firearm licensing framework.

We are realising that what was lacking is that we don't do mental health checks. We don't do drug tests. We also don't train people properly, he added.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries

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Mr Muntaka noted that although existing procedures require applicants to submit written applications and undergo background checks, they do not include compulsory psychiatric evaluations, drug testing, or practical firearm proficiency assessments.

Reflecting on his own experience as a firearm licence holder, the Minister said: "I, Muntaka, hold a gun. When I was going to register it, they didn't do any mental health check on me. They didn't check whether I'm on drugs. I've not been trained to be sure that I even know how to handle it."

Under the revised regime, all current licence holders will be required to undergo mental health evaluations conducted by the Mental Health Authority, drug tests administered by the Narcotics Control Commission, and firearms training at approved police shooting ranges before their licences can be reinstated.

READ ALSO: Police arrest Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and 2 others over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

Mr Muntaka indicated that the exercise is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

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Immediately, we have a training shooting range at Tesano. We'll have the Narcotics Control Commission that is ready to do the drug test. And then we have the Mental Health Authority that is ready to do mental health, he said. So maybe from tomorrow, you can come back. We'll take you through the process.

The Minister added that regional police commands have been directed to establish training centres across the country to ensure the exercise is accessible to firearm holders outside Accra.

The police are in every region. I'm activating them. In every region, at least, we should try and designate a place where the private citizen can come, and the police will train them, he stated.

He also disclosed that discussions are ongoing with private entities interested in setting up certified shooting ranges to support the nationwide programme.

The announcement came during an interview in which the Minister was responding to questions about the government's decision to revoke the operating licence of Kantanka Security Services Limited following the shooting incident at the Kwabenya residence of Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena on June 21.

The incident left former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo injured and has intensified public debate over firearm regulation and private security operations.

Mr Muntaka stressed that the law grants the Interior Minister authority to suspend firearm licences whenever public safety concerns arise.

The law mandates me, even when I give you a licence, at any time that I think it could be a threat to public safety, I can withdraw it, he said.

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He further warned private security operators against using firearms licensed to individuals for commercial security activities.

The individual can register a weapon and use it for personal purposes, personal protection. But that weapon cannot be transferred to be used for the purposes of a private security company, he explained.

If you go, because you are private security, then you go behind and register a gun individually in your name that you are going to use it for protection, and then you end up using it in your private security organisation, you are infringing on the law. I will definitely be coming after you.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

The Minister also announced that firearms surrendered during the nationwide gun amnesty held between December 2025 and January 2026 will be publicly destroyed on July 9, 2026.

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More than 4,000 firearms were recovered during the amnesty exercise. Mr Muntaka is expected to address a press conference later on Tuesday to provide additional details on the new firearm licensing requirements and implementation plans.