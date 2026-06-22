Advertisement

Family claims Israel Safo opened fire at Adwoa Sarfo’s vehicle during her attempt to serve injunction

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:08 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
The Kwadwo Safo family has accused Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena of opening fire on Sarah Adwoa Safo’s vehicle while she attempted to serve court injunction papers amid the escalating Kristo Asafo Mission succession dispute.
Advertisement

  • The Kwadwo Safo family alleges that Israel Safo opened fire on Sarah Adwoa Safo’s vehicle while she attempted to serve court injunction papers.

  • The incident reportedly occurred amid escalating tensions over the leadership succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

  • The family has called for calm and urged security agencies to investigate the shooting allegations and ongoing dispute.

Advertisement

The Kwadwo Safo family has alleged that Israel Sarfo was involved in the shooting incident of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo while she was attempting to serve court documents.

READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo rejects reports Adwoa Safo was shot, alleges she damaged church property.

According to a statement from the Kwadwo Safo family, the incident occurred at a property linked to Israel Safo during heightened tensions over the leadership of the church following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The family stated:

Advertisement

On the morning of June 21, 2026, Hon. Adwoa Safo personally undertook efforts to serve the court documents on her younger brother. During the encounter, Mr. Israel Safo discharged a firearm multiple times in her direction and also instructed associates at the scene to open fire on her vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly claimed that armed men fired during a gathering said to be organised in support of efforts to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as successor to the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

The family stated that Madam Adwoa Safo, was the duly recognised head of the Kwadwo Safo family and is currently in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The statement further explained that the incident occurred after attempts to serve court documents on Israel Safo proved unsuccessful, prompting her personal intervention.

Advertisement

According to the family, Israel Safo and some elders of the church had planned a private installation ceremony to declare him leader of the mission, despite what they described as succession directives left by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The dispute has already resulted in legal action, with 2 members of the church securing a court order to restrain the planned installation ceremony.

The family alleged that the late founder initially designated Israel Safo as successor in 2017 but later revoked the decision in 2024 due to concerns over management of church-related businesses and deviations from founding principles.

READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo lawyer breaks silence on shooting incident, says Adwoa Sarfo shot first

They further claimed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo later appointed Adwoa Safo as head of the family and set out a succession framework excluding Israel Safo from leadership consideration.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Apostle Kwadwo Safo appointed his daughter, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Head of the Family and established a succession roadmap for the future leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The incident marks the latest escalation in a bitter leadership struggle within the church following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo on September 11, 2025.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage
Entertainment
22.06.2026
‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage
Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list
News
22.06.2026
Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list
5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style
Lifestyle
22.06.2026
5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
News
22.06.2026
Family claims Israel Safo opened fire at Adwoa Sarfo’s vehicle during her attempt to serve injunction
2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Tiebreakers: Everything you need to know
Sports
22.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Tiebreakers: Everything you need to know
Late Kwadwo Safo revoked Israel Safo’s succession mandate before death – Family reveals details
News
22.06.2026
Late Kwadwo Safo revoked Israel Safo’s succession mandate before death – Family reveals details