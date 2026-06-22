Family claims Israel Safo opened fire at Adwoa Sarfo’s vehicle during her attempt to serve injunction

The Kwadwo Safo family has accused Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena of opening fire on Sarah Adwoa Safo’s vehicle while she attempted to serve court injunction papers amid the escalating Kristo Asafo Mission succession dispute.

The Kwadwo Safo family alleges that Israel Safo opened fire on Sarah Adwoa Safo’s vehicle while she attempted to serve court injunction papers.

The incident reportedly occurred amid escalating tensions over the leadership succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The family has called for calm and urged security agencies to investigate the shooting allegations and ongoing dispute.

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The Kwadwo Safo family has alleged that Israel Sarfo was involved in the shooting incident of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo while she was attempting to serve court documents.

According to a statement from the Kwadwo Safo family, the incident occurred at a property linked to Israel Safo during heightened tensions over the leadership of the church following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The family stated:

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On the morning of June 21, 2026, Hon. Adwoa Safo personally undertook efforts to serve the court documents on her younger brother. During the encounter, Mr. Israel Safo discharged a firearm multiple times in her direction and also instructed associates at the scene to open fire on her vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly claimed that armed men fired during a gathering said to be organised in support of efforts to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as successor to the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

The family stated that Madam Adwoa Safo, was the duly recognised head of the Kwadwo Safo family and is currently in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The statement further explained that the incident occurred after attempts to serve court documents on Israel Safo proved unsuccessful, prompting her personal intervention.

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According to the family, Israel Safo and some elders of the church had planned a private installation ceremony to declare him leader of the mission, despite what they described as succession directives left by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The dispute has already resulted in legal action, with 2 members of the church securing a court order to restrain the planned installation ceremony.

The family alleged that the late founder initially designated Israel Safo as successor in 2017 but later revoked the decision in 2024 due to concerns over management of church-related businesses and deviations from founding principles.

They further claimed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo later appointed Adwoa Safo as head of the family and set out a succession framework excluding Israel Safo from leadership consideration.

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Thereafter, Apostle Kwadwo Safo appointed his daughter, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Head of the Family and established a succession roadmap for the future leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission.