Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission

Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has been installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission in a contested succession process following the death of Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo, amid legal challenges and reports of violence involving a family member.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has been installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission during a ceremony held at his residence on Sunday, June 21.

The installation has sparked controversy, with ongoing court action challenging the succession process and claims that the church constitution was amended in 2024.

The development is further clouded by reports of a shooting incident involving a family member and allegations of rising tension among supporters ahead of the leadership transition.

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Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has officially been installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, marking a major leadership transition in the church founded by Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.

The installation ceremony took place at the residence of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena on Sunday, June 21.

The development comes amid rising tension and controversy surrounding the church’s succession process.

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Just before the installation, his sister, former Sarah Adwoa Safo, was reportedly attacked by gunmen and shot at near the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Reports indicate she is currently receiving medical treatment following the incident. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, although reports suggest the gunmen were allegedly linked to supporters of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

The installation also comes despite an ongoing legal challenge. 2 senior members of the Kristo Asafo Mission had earlier filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the planned installation of Israel Kwadwo Safo as the church’s new leader.

The plaintiffs argue that the succession process violates the church’s constitution.

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According to them, although Apostle Kwadwo Safo had previously named Israel Kwadwo Safo as his successor under an earlier arrangement, amendments made to the church’s constitution in 2024 changed the succession rules.

They therefore argue that he no longer qualifies to lead the church under the amended constitution.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group, died in September 2025.

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He was well known not only as a religious leader but also as one of Ghana’s most celebrated inventors and industrialists, credited for promoting indigenous technology and automobile manufacturing in Ghana through the Kantanka brand.