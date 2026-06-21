Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence
Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is reportedly receiving medical care after an alleged shooting incident near the home of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.
The incident reportedly happened on Sunday at the residence of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, where supporters had gathered as part of activities linked to his bid to succeed his late father, Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.
As reported by GHOne, according to accounts gathered, police from the Dome District were called to the scene after tensions rose. Security officers moved in quickly to restore order.
Some witnesses say Adwoa Safo was in the area when armed men allegedly linked to Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena opened fire on a vehicle she was in.
About 15 shots were reportedly fired during the incident. One of the bullets is said to have grazed her near the neck.
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She was rushed to a medical facility immediately after the attack and is currently reported to be in stable condition.
The incident is believed to be connected to ongoing disputes within the Kristo Asafo family over leadership succession following the death of Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.
The process has already triggered legal challenges, with some family members opposing the attempt to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the next head of the mission.
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The Ghana Police Service has yet to release an official statement on the matter. Investigations are expected to establish what exactly happened and who was involved.
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