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I will not rest until Bawumia becomes the next President - Chairman Wontumi declares as he joins NPP Walk

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:41 - 20 June 2026
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Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
The New Patriotic Party in Tarkwa-Nsuaem hosted an event on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The walk was organized to rally party members, promote solidarity, and reaffirm commitment to the NPP’s winning tradition. Host of the walk and former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker, urged party members to throw all support behind Chairman Wontumi for the National Chairman position.
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  • NPP National Chairman hopeful, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman joined the NPP in Tarkwa-Nsuaem for the constituency unity walk on Saturday, June 20.

  • He vowed not to rest until Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia becomes Ghana’s next president.

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Chairman Wontumi has vowed not to rest until Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia becomes Ghana’s next president, declaring it at the end of a massive NPP unity walk in Tarkwa-Nsuaem on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi seeks plea bargain in alleged GH¢30 million Exim Bank fraud case

Chairman Wontumi today joined the NPP in Tarkwa-Nsuaem for the constituency unity walk, bringing his signature grassroots energy to the mining town as the party strengthens bonds ahead of 2028.

Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
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The New Patriotic Party in Tarkwa-Nsuaem hosted the event on Saturday, June 20, 2026, under the theme “United we walk, stronger we build.” The walk was organized to rally party members, promote solidarity, and reaffirm commitment to the NPP’s winning tradition.

Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20

READ ALSO: Court admits video evidence in Wontumi trial as defence questions prosecution’s case

NPP National Chairman hopeful, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, walked side-by-side with the host, Former Mp for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency George Mireku Duker, some party Executives, polling station executives, and party faithful from start to finish.

Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
Chairman Wontumi involved in a walk on Saturday, June 20
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Residents also joined in their numbers, filling the streets of Tarkwa with NPP colors from Teberebie Junction all the way to the NPP office opposite TNA Stadium. Supporters chanted slogans and waved flags as the procession moved through key areas of the constituency.

Chairman Wontumi’s presence turned the walk into both a show of unity and a clear endorsement of grassroots power.

Speaking at the NPP office opposite TNA Stadium, Chairman Wontumi criticized the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo

He added that:

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I will not rest until Dr Mahamadu Bawumia becomes the next president of Ghana come 2028.

Host of the walk and former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker, urged party members to “throw all their support behind Chairman Wontumi for the National Chairman position so the party can regain power come the 2028 general elections.”

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