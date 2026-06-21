Kristo Asafo lawyer breaks silence on shooting incident, says Adwoa Sarfo shot first

Lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Church, Nana Kofi Kantanka, alleges that former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo fired the first shot during a disrupted church leadership event in Accra, sparking a confrontation now under investigation by both security agencies and the church.

Lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Church, Nana Kofi Kantanka, has alleged that Sarah Adwoa Safo fired the first shot during a confrontation at a church leadership event.

He claims the former MP attempted to force her way into the venue, triggering gate damage and warning shots from private security personnel.

The church and state security agencies have launched investigations into the incident, which reportedly disrupted the introduction of a newly appointed church leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Church, Nana Kofi Kantanka, has alleged that former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo fired the first shot during an incident that disrupted the introduction of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Sarfo, the church’s newly appointed leader.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

Speaking to JoyNews on Sunday, June 21, he said the gathering was intended to formally present the new leader to the General Council, which represents the broader membership of the church.

According to him, the incident escalated when the former MP arrived at the venue and attempted to force her way into the premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We realised that it was Honorable Sarah Adwoa Safo who was in the car. Since she couldn't penetrate the gate through with the car, she moved to the northern gate and repeated the same action,” he stated.

He explained that initial loud bangs heard at the venue were later identified as a vehicle crashing into the southern gate.

The lawyer further claimed that gunfire was involved in the confrontation, saying:

READ ALSO: Police begin investigation into shooting incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo

The information I got was that she fired the first shot and then banged the gate with her car. The private security also knew that the lives of people were at risk, so they were giving warning shots

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that he could not confirm reports of injuries sustained during the incident.

“As to whether she was wounded, I can't confirm that,” he added.

Nana Kofi Kantanka also dismissed suggestions that Adwoa Safo was blocked from entering the event, insisting she would have been allowed access under normal procedures.

“No one prevented her from entering. If she had parked and indicated she wanted to enter, that would have been all,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further noted that investigations are ongoing, involving both state security agencies and the church.

“We [Church] will also conduct our private investigation, and anybody who has perpetrated any wrongdoing will be prosecuted,” Nana Kofi Kantanka stated.

The incident is under investigation as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.