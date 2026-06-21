Police begin investigation into shooting incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo

The Madina Divisional Police Command is investigating a shooting incident involving former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya in Accra, where she reportedly sustained a gunshot injury during a visit to her late father’s residence. Authorities are conducting forensic examinations as investigations continue.

The Madina Divisional Police Command has launched an investigation into a shooting incident involving former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya in the Accra Region.

Police say she sustained a gunshot injury to her left ear while visiting her late father’s residence and later reported the incident to authorities.

A vehicle with reported gunshot damage has been impounded for forensic examination as investigations continue to determine the circumstances and those involved.

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The Madina Divisional Police Command has launched an investigation into the shooting incident involving former Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, which occurred at Kwabenya in the Accra Region.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

In a press statement issued by the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Directorate on Sunday, June 21, police confirmed:

The Madina Divisional Command is investigating a shooting incident involving Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya in the Accra Region.

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Preliminary police findings indicated that the incident occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, when the former MP reportedly sustained injuries during a visit to her late father’s residence.

According to the statement:

Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo sustained a gunshot injury to his left ear while visiting his late father's residence at Kwabenya.

She is said to have later reported the incident to the Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24, which allegedly showed signs of gunshot damage.

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“She subsequently reported the incident to the Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle bearing registration number GN 3482-24, which had visible gunshot damage”, the statement read.

The statement added that the victim has since been provided with medical documentation and is currently receiving treatment.

The police indicate that the car is being held as part of ongoing investigations aimed at determining the exact circumstances of the shooting and identifying those responsible.

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READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

“The vehicle has been retained for forensic examination, while investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify all persons involved,” the police said.

The incident has drawn public attention, coming at a time when concerns over security and politically linked violence continue to generate national debate. Police say investigations are ongoing.