Late Kwadwo Safo revoked Israel Safo’s succession mandate before death – Family reveals details

The family of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo says he revoked Israel Safo’s succession mandate in 2024 and excluded him from the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership plan before his death, citing concerns over his stewardship.

The family of the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo has challenged the recent installation of his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, insisting that the church founder withdrew the succession authority previously granted to him before his passing.

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The development follows an announcement by the Kristo Asafo Mission on Sunday, June 21, 2026, naming Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I as the new head of the church.

The mission shared the news through its official Facebook page, accompanied by a congratulatory message and a video marking his assumption of office.

However, in a statement released on Monday, June 22, the family said the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had revised his succession plans years after initially appointing Israel Safo as his successor.

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According to the family, the founder entrusted Israel Safo with leadership responsibilities in 2017, including oversight of the church and the businesses established under the Kristo Asafo umbrella.

The statement, however, alleged that several of those businesses experienced severe setbacks during his stewardship, with some reportedly collapsing while others struggled to survive.

READ ALSO: Police begin investigation into shooting incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo

The family further claimed that certain core principles of the church were altered during that period and that Israel Safo increasingly exercised authority in ways that disregarded the wishes and directives of the founder.

It said these concerns led Apostle Kwadwo Safo to rescind the mandate in 2024 and remove all provisions that granted such authority from the church’s governance framework.

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Following that decision, the late founder reportedly appointed his daughter, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family and introduced a new succession arrangement for the future leadership of the mission.

The succession framework was amended and explicitly excluded Mr. Israel Safo from consideration for the leadership position, the family stated.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

The statement stressed that the family does not recognise any installation, appointment or assumption of leadership by Israel Safo that contradicts the directives left by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

It also distanced itself from any assertion that Israel Safo is acting on behalf of the Kwadwo Safo Family or has the family's endorsement in matters relating to the church.

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The family consequently cautioned members of the public against engaging in transactions or dealings with Israel Safo that purport to involve the leadership, assets, interests or affairs of either the Kristo Asafo Mission or the Kwadwo Safo Family.