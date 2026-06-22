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Police arrest Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and 2 others over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 22:11 - 22 June 2026
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects, including Akofena, in the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident involving former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, with court proceedings set to begin on June 23.
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, in connection with the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

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According to a police statement posted on Facebook, Akofena reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters on Monday, June 22, 2026, and was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist with ongoing investigations into the incident, which occurred on June 21, 2026.

Police said a search conducted on the suspect's vehicle and residence at Kwabenya led to the retrieval of a large quantity of ammunition and firearms.

READ ALSO: Late Kwadwo Safo revoked Israel Safo’s succession mandate before death – Family reveals details

Items recovered included 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, additional loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols, one of which is registered in his name.

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Further investigations also resulted in the arrest of two additional suspects identified as Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson.

The three suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

The latest arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo, which has attracted significant public attention.

Police indicated that all three suspects will be arraigned before court on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as investigations continue.

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READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo rejects reports Adwoa Safo was shot, alleges she damaged church property.

The shooting incident has triggered a series of police operations and arrests, with authorities pledging to pursue all leads to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

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