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Kantanka Security Services licence suspended over alleged illegal firearms use - Interior Ministry

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:26 - 22 June 2026
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The Interior Ministry has suspended Kantanka Security Services Limited over alleged breaches involving uniforms and firearms, ordering an immediate halt to operations pending investigations.
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The Ministry of the Interior has suspended the Private Security Organisation (PSO) operating licence of Kantanka Security Services Limited with immediate effect, following allegations of regulatory breaches involving uniforms and firearms.

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The decision comes after reported incidents on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Kwabenya in Accra, where personnel of the company were allegedly found using unprescribed uniforms and possessing firearms and ammunition while on duty.

According to the press statement signed by Muntaka Mohammed- Mubarak, preliminary investigations suggest possible violations of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571), which govern the operations of private security companies in Ghana.

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The Ministry explained that the alleged use of unauthorized uniforms, firearms, and security accoutrements by private security personnel poses serious public safety concerns and constitutes a breach of existing regulations.

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As part of the directive, Kantanka Security Services Limited has been ordered to cease all operations immediately pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The Ministry also advised all institutions and individuals to suspend dealings with the company until further notice.

READ ALSO: Family claims Israel Safo opened fire at Adwoa Sarfo’s vehicle during her attempt to serve injunction

Additionally, the company has been instructed to fully cooperate with the Ghana Police Service and provide all relevant information to assist investigations into the matter.

The Ministry emphasised that the suspension is a precautionary administrative measure aimed at safeguarding public safety while due processes are followed. It added that appropriate action will be taken after investigations are concluded, in line with Ghana’s security regulations.

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The public has also been encouraged to report any unlawful activities involving private security firms to the nearest police station.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

Private security organisations have further been reminded to adhere strictly to uniform compliance guidelines issued by the Ghana Police Service in February 2026.

The statement reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enforcing strict compliance within the private security sector and ensuring that any organisation found in breach of the law is dealt with accordingly.

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