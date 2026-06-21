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Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:16 - 21 June 2026
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Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo
Six private security guards have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the Kwabenya shooting incident involving former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo. Police say weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation as investigations continue.
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards in connection with the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at Kwabenya on June 21, 2026.

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According to a police statement, a subsequent search operation led to the retrieval of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment.

The Police said preliminary investigations indicate that personnel from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate, who were on a special assignment, responded to a distress call from a residence in Kwabenya and proceeded to the scene.

READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo rejects reports Adwoa Safo was shot, alleges she damaged church property.

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Upon arrival, officers established that a ceremony was being held at the residence of Mr. Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, also known as Akofena, when Adwoa Safo reportedly arrived and requested access to the premises but was denied entry.

Investigators further revealed that armed security personnel at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the incident, resulting in injuries to Adwoa Safo.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

Police also found multiple gunshot marks on her vehicle.The six suspects, together with the retrieved weapons and other exhibits, have since been transferred to the Police Headquarters to assist with ongoing investigations.

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The Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest all other persons connected to the incident.

READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

Meanwhile, the Kristo Asafo Mission has issued a separate statement rejecting reports that Adwoa Safo was shot during the incident.

The church maintains that while there was a confrontation at its Kwabenya property, claims of a gunshot injury are false and misleading, urging the public to rely on official investigations to establish the facts.

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