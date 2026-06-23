Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries

Sarah Adwoa Safo is receiving medical care after sustaining gunshot injuries in a reported shooting incident. Her Special Assistant confirms she has undergone two surgeries and may seek treatment abroad.

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, remains under medical supervision at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra following a reported shooting incident that left her injured.

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According to her Special Assistant, Dr. Emmanuel Y. Boakye, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has already undergone two surgical procedures as doctors work to treat her injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred during a confrontation at the Kwabenya residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

Reports indicate that approximately 45 rounds of ammunition were fired at her vehicle.

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A video circulating on social media is said to capture the moment emergency responders transported her to hospital in an ambulance shortly after the incident.

Speaking on GhanAkoma on Akoma 87.9 FM, Dr. Boakye revealed that medical experts are considering additional treatment outside Ghana to aid her recovery.

Adwoa has undergone two surgeries and is expected to be flown abroad for further treatment to prevent further damage to her face, he stated.

Although no destination has been disclosed, Dr. Boakye said plans are being explored to secure specialised medical care to support her full recovery.

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Medical personnel at the 37 Military Hospital continue to monitor her condition following the surgeries.

The incident has generated significant public interest and raised questions about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Many have called for a comprehensive account of what transpired, as security agencies continue their investigations.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

Police have also arrested Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, and two others in connection with the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo. The suspects are expected to appear in court on June 23.

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