Choirmaster breaks down in tears as he bids emotional farewell to late Beverly Afaglo

Eugene Baah breaks down in tears as he bids farewell to his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, at her funeral in Accra.

Choirmaster struggled to hold back tears while paying his final respects to Beverly Afaglo.

In an emotional tribute, he described Beverly as his wife, best friend, soulmate and the mother of their two daughters.

He praised her faith, kindness and legacy, saying her love will remain with their family forever.

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Ghanaian musician Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, struggled to hold back his tears as he paid his final respects to his late wife, actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo, during her funeral at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The emotional moment saw Choirmaster, accompanied by their two daughters, approach the casket of Beverly as the family bid farewell to the actress and mother.

Overwhelmed by grief, the musician broke down in tears as the reality of losing his wife appeared to sink in, creating one of the most poignant moments of the funeral.

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In a deeply emotional tribute, Choirmaster described Beverly not only as his wife but also as his best friend, partner and the woman who gave his life meaning.

My heartbeat, my baby. Today, my heart is shattered. I'm saying goodbye not only to my wife, but to my best friend, my partner, the mother of our daughters, and the woman who gave my life its meaning.

He recalled the years they spent together, describing Beverly as a source of comfort, strength and love who stood by him through the different seasons of their lives.

For years, you were the first thought in my mind every morning, and the comfort I reached for every night.

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Choirmaster said some of his most treasured memories of his late wife were found in the simplest moments they shared, including quiet conversations, meals, prayers and watching their daughters grow.

He expressed gratitude to Beverly for her love, sacrifices, encouragement and the family they built together, saying she often placed the needs of the family before her own.

You calmed my fears, you strengthened my faith, and you reminded me that no burden was ever too heavy when we carried it together.

While many people knew Beverly as a gifted actress and entrepreneur, Choirmaster said he knew the woman behind her public achievements.

Many knew you as a gifted actress and entrepreneur, but I knew the beautiful heart behind every achievement, he said.

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He praised her contributions to the creative industry and her entrepreneurial ventures, including Traffic Shabama, saying she touched many lives through her work, kindness and generosity.

However, he said Beverly’s greatest legacy was the impact she had on the people she loved and the family she built.

“At the very heart of your life was an unwavering faith,” he said, adding that she continued to trust God throughout her battle.

Choirmaster recalled how Beverly often comforted him whenever he was afraid, describing her resilience, courage and faith as an inspiration to him.

He cited 2 Timothy 1:7, which says: “For God has not given us the spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.” According to him, Beverly lived by those words and faced her challenges with grace, dignity and unwavering faith.

“Our daughters and I will miss you every single day,” he said. “There will be an empty chair at our table and a new silence in our home, but your love will remain with us always.”

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He assured that their daughters would carry their mother's example in their hearts, while expressing gratitude to God for the years they shared.

Though devastated by the loss, Choirmaster said the family found comfort in the belief that Beverly was now at peace with the Lord.

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Rest well, my Queen. Rest well, Choir Mistress. Rest well, my soulmate, he said. A part of me left with you, but the love we built will endure. Until we meet again, I hold you in my heart, love you beyond words, and miss you beyond measure.

He ended the tribute with a final declaration of love to his late wife.

“To you, Choir Mistress, I love you,” he said.