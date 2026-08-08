Kwasi Kyei Darkwah addresses son’s transgender identity — 'It doesn’t bother me'

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah addresses claims about his son being transgender, saying, “So what?” and urging Ghanaians to avoid judging others.

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah confirmed that his son, Kweku, is transgender and said it does not bother him.

He said parents are “shepherds, not engineers” and cannot control everything about their children.

Darkwah urged people to stop judging or mocking others and instead show compassion when people face challenges.

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Ghana’s Presidential Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, has addressed public claims about his son’s gender identity, saying he is not troubled by the matter and urging people to respect his son’s personal choices.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, Darkwah confirmed that his son, Kweku, is transgender and pushed back against suggestions that the situation should be a source of concern for him as a father.

No, Kweku is trans. So what? Yes. He's trans. So what? He's a grown man, he said.

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The comments came after Bola Ray raised claims circulating publicly that his son was gay and questioned whether the situation worried him, particularly amid arguments that such a lifestyle was inconsistent with Ghanaian culture.

Darkwah dismissed the concerns, saying he focuses on matters within his control while leaving those beyond his control to God.

No, it doesn't bother me. All I do is I deal with what I have control over. The things I have no control over, I go on my knees and I pray about, he said.

He described parents as “shepherds, not engineers,” arguing that children can develop characteristics or conditions that parents cannot necessarily control.

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You can have a son or a daughter who is autistic. Is that your fault? he asked.

He added that parents could also have children who are disobedient or exhibit other behaviours, noting that such situations should not automatically be blamed on parenting.

Darkwah also rejected the idea that a father should be blamed for failing to “get his son in line” because of his gender identity.

Darkwah subsequently used the discussion to caution against judging or ridiculing other people, saying nobody knows what challenges they may face in the future.

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Reflecting on comments made about businessman and politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, Darkwah said people should be careful about mocking others over their difficulties or wrongdoing.

“You have so many years ahead of you. You don't know what you can also do,” he said.

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He added that while there are certain things about his own conduct that he is confident about, he cannot predict every challenge he may face in life.

“I know I will not be corrupt. That I know. But I don't know what I may also do,” Darkwah said.

He urged people to show compassion rather than boast about their own perceived superiority or ridicule others who have made mistakes.

“So, what we must do is stop bragging about the money people have. And say, look, our brother did wrong. And we must beg for him,” he said.

Darkwah ended his comments by reiterating that his son’s transgender identity does not change his position as a father.