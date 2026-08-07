Beverly Afaglo’s final funeral rites to be held at State house on Saturday

The family of late Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo Baah will hold her final funeral rites on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The final funeral rites for actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo Baah will take place on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, with the service beginning at 7:00 a.m.

A thanksgiving service will follow on Sunday, 9 August, at Action Chapel International in Tema at 9:00 a.m.

Beverly Afaglo died aged 42 on 24 May 2026 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was known for her acting career and entrepreneurial venture, Traffic Shawarma.

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The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to attract family members, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry and other mourners who will gather to honour the actress and celebrate her life.

A memorial service will form part of the ceremony, giving mourners an opportunity to file past her remains and pay their final respects. Tributes will also be read in remembrance of the actress, who was widely recognised for her work in Ghana’s film industry.

Following the service, Beverly Afaglo will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony.

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A thanksgiving service will be held the following day, Sunday, 9 August, at Action Chapel International in Tema. The service is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and will provide another opportunity for family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to reflect on her life and legacy.

Beverly Afaglo died on 24 May 2026 at the age of 42, just days before her 43rd birthday, after battling cancer for two years.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Ama Afaglo

Her death sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues expressing grief over the loss of the actress. Her passing was particularly difficult for many who had continued to see her engaging with the public and appearing at events in the months before her death.

Throughout her acting career, Beverly Afaglo featured in a number of Ghanaian films and television productions. Her credits include Single Six, A Northern Affair, The Game, Return of Beyonce, Crime to Christ, Girls Connection and Never Again, among others.

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Away from the screen, she also built a career as an entrepreneur. She founded Traffic Shawarma, a food business that expanded into a recognised brand with multiple branches and became one of her major ventures outside the entertainment industry.

Beverly Afaglo’s contribution to Ghana’s creative sector, coupled with her entrepreneurial pursuits and vibrant public personality, earned her a strong following among fans.

She is survived by her husband, musician Choirmaster, their daughters, her mother, siblings and other members of her family.

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