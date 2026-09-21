Korle Bu begins work on 400-bed Mother and Child Block: See full list of facilities to be included

Korle Bu has begun land preparation for a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block featuring IVF, NICU, ICU, theatres and a range of specialised healthcare services.

Land preparation has begun for the construction and equipping of a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

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Land preparation has begun for a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block at Korle Bu.

The facility will include IVF, NICU, ICU, HDU, operating theatres and maternity services.

It will also have laboratory, blood bank, pharmacy, rehabilitation, teaching and research facilities.

The development was announced by Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Monday, September 21, 2026.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the new facility will replace the hospital’s existing maternity unit and form part of the government’s investment in major health infrastructure.

The proposed block is expected to bring a wide range of maternal, neonatal and reproductive healthcare services under one facility.

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Full list of facilities at the new Korle Bu Mother and Child Block

The 400-bed facility will include:

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Wards

Labour and Delivery Suites

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Operating Theatres

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

High Dependency Unit (HDU)

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre

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Antenatal and Postnatal Clinics

Fertility and Reproductive Health Clinics

Breastfeeding and Family Planning Units

Emergency Obstetric Care Unit

Diagnostic Imaging Department

Laboratory and Blood Bank Facilities

Pharmacy Department

Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD)

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Units

Teaching, Research and Conference Facilities.

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IVF and reproductive healthcare

One of the key components of the proposed facility is an IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre.

The block will also provide fertility and reproductive health clinics, alongside antenatal and postnatal services.

These facilities are intended to expand the range of reproductive and maternal healthcare services available at Korle Bu.

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Maternal and newborn care

The facility will have dedicated obstetrics and gynaecology wards, labour and delivery suites and operating theatres.

For mothers and newborns requiring specialised care, the project will include a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit and Intensive Care Unit.

An Emergency Obstetric Care Unit will also be provided as part of the planned facility.

Diagnostic and support services

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Beyond clinical wards and theatres, the Mother and Child Block will include diagnostic imaging, laboratory and blood bank facilities and a pharmacy.

It will also have a Central Sterile Services Department, physiotherapy and rehabilitation units.

Facilities for teaching, research and conferences are also included in the plan, reflecting Korle Bu’s role as a major teaching hospital.

What happens next?

For now, the project is at the land preparation stage.

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Officials have announced the planned facilities, but the reports reviewed do not provide a completion date or indicate when the new block will begin receiving patients.