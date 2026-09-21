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10 Kwame Nkrumah quotes every Ghanaian must know

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:19 - 21 September 2026
DR. Kwame Nkrumah
Nkrumah's vision was decades ahead of his time — these 10 quotes prove it still speaks to Africa's challenges today.
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There's a reason Kwame Nkrumah is still celebrated today, flaws and all.

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The current generation of Africans never got to witness his vision firsthand a vision that was decades ahead of his peers, and in many ways, ahead of the developed world too.

But his words still carry that vision forward.

Read them today and you'd swear he was talking about Africa's problems right now, not the 1950s and 60s.

Here are 10 quotes from Nkrumah, spoken and written between the late 1950s and the 1960s, that hit just as hard today as they did then.

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1. The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.

2. I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because Africa was born in me.

3. We must unite now or perish.

4. Africa is one continent, one people, and one nation.

5. Action without thought is empty. Thought without action is blind.
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6. We have awakened. We will not sleep anymore. Today, from now on, there is a new African in the world!

7. Africa is a paradox which illustrates and highlights neo-colonialism. Her earth is rich, yet the products that come from above and below the soil continue to enrich, not Africans predominantly, but groups and individuals who operate to Africa's impoverishment.

8. Freedom is not something that one people can bestow on another as a gift. They claim it as their own and none can keep it from them.

9. All people of African descent, whether they live in North or South America, the Caribbean, or in any part of the world, are Africans and belong to the African nation.

10. The best way of learning to be an independent sovereign state is to be an independent sovereign state.
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Nkrumah's Africa was one continent, one destiny. Six decades later, that dream is still unfinished business.

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