Black Sherif’s ‘Jolie’ debuts at No. 20 on UK Afrobeats Chart

Black Sherif’s new single ‘Jolie’ from his ‘SUN SHERIF’ EP debuts at No. 20 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart for September 13–19, 2026.

Black Sherif’s ‘Jolie’ debuted at No. 20 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart.

The song entered the chart for September 13–19, 2026, as a new entry.

‘Jolie’ is part of his six-track ‘SUN SHERIF’ EP.

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Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has made his latest appearance on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart, with his song ‘Jolie’ debuting at No. 20.

The song entered the chart for the week of September 13–19, 2026, according to the Official Charts Company.

Black Sherif’s ‘Jolie’ debuts at No. 20 on UK Afrobeats Chart

‘Jolie’ is listed as a new entry at No. 20, giving it a peak position of 20 in its first week on the chart.

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The song is part of Black Sherif’s six-track ‘SUN SHERIF’ EP, which was released in September 2026. Apple Music lists ‘Jolie’ among the tracks on the project.

The latest chart entry adds to Black Sherif’s history on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart.

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His previous appearances include ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, which peaked at No. 2 and spent 13 weeks on the chart, while ‘Second Sermon’ with Burna Boy reached No. 8 and also spent 13 weeks. Other charting songs include ‘Soja’, ‘45’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Kilos Milos’, ‘Lord I’m Amazed’, ‘So It Goes’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘PopStar’ and ‘Swagga’.

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The Official Afrobeats Chart ranks songs based on sales and streams across a seven-day period in the UK.