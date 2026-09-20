Mohammed Kudus withdraws from Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers
Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, according to 3Sports.
The Tottenham forward wants to focus on completing his recovery and regaining full fitness after a seven-month injury lay-off.
Kudus will miss Ghana’s matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, as well as the October friendly against Morocco.
Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, despite being included in Carlos Queiroz’s 24-man squad.
READ ALSO: Kudus, Djiku return Partey out as Carlos Queiroz names Black Stars squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers
According to reports from 3Sports, the Tottenham Hotspur forward has decided to opt out of the upcoming international assignments as he continues to work on his recovery and regain his best physical condition.
Kudus was included in Carlos Queiroz’s squad on September 18 after returning to competitive football following a seven-month spell on the sidelines with a quad injury. The injury also forced him to miss Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Newcastle United on August 29, before making further substitute appearances against Nottingham Forest and Everton. He was fit enough to make his first start since January in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.
Kudus also came on at half-time in Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, setting up Conor Gallagher for Spurs’ first Premier League goal of the season in the 86th minute.
Kudus’ last appearance for the Black Stars came on October 12, 2025, when he scored the winning goal in Ghana’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Comoros.
READ ALSO: ‘What is the duration of his contract’ - Agyemang-Badu quizzes GFA over Carlos Queiroz’s appointment
His absence will be a setback for Queiroz, who had included him among the returning players as Ghana begin a new competitive cycle following the 2026 World Cup.
Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier before hosting The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29. The Black Stars will then travel to Morocco for a friendly against the Atlas Lions on October 4.