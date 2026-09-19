Kudus provides assist as Tottenham break goalless jinx against Aston Villa

Kudus provides assist as Tottenham break goalless jinx against Aston Villa

Kudus provides assist as Tottenham break goalless jinx against Aston Villa

Mohammed Kudus provided an assist as Tottenham scored their first Premier League goal of the season but lost 3-2 to Aston Villa and remain winless after five matches.

Mohammed Kudus assisted Conor Gallagher for Tottenham’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Kudus also had a 60th-minute goal ruled out for offside after VAR reviewed the build-up.

Tottenham lost 3-2 to Aston Villa and remain winless after five Premier League matches, with two points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus provided an assist as Tottenham Hotspur finally scored their first Premier League goal of the 2026/27 season, although they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Kudus started the match on the bench before being introduced at half-time, replacing Mateus Fernandes as manager Roberto De Zerbi looked to improve Tottenham’s attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana international thought he had ended Tottenham’s long wait for a league goal in the 60th minute when he finished from close range after an Andy Robertson cross.

However, the goal was ruled out by VAR because Robertson had been in an offside position in the build-up.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz reveals key criteria used to select Black Stars players

Kudus eventually played a direct role in Tottenham’s first official Premier League goal of the season in the 86th minute with a cut-back to set up Conor Gallagher for the goal.

Villa had taken control of the match where Johan Manzambi put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time before Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead in the 67th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emiliano Buendía then made it 3-0 in the 80th minute. After Gallagher's goal, Jan Paul van Hecke added another in the eighth minute of stoppage time but the late fightback was not enough to prevent Villa from securing a 3-2 victory.

This means that, Tottenham remain without a Premier League win after five matches. The result leaves De Zerbi's side in the relegation zone (18th) with two points.