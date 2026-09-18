Carlos Queiroz reveals key criteria used to select Black Stars players

Carlos Queiroz has explained that competitive action, physical preparation and readiness are key factors in selecting Ghana players for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Carlos Queiroz says players must be in competitive action and physically ready to play for Ghana.

Jan Gyamerah and Ronald Donkor earned their maiden Black Stars call-ups, while Mohammed Kudus returned after injury.

Ghana begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before facing The Gambia.

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has revealed the key criteria he used in selecting Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and friendly against Morocco.

READ ALSO: Players who were at the World Cup but missed out on Black Stars squad for 2027 AFCON qualifers

The Portuguese coach said his technical team closely monitored the players before deciding who was ready to join the national team for the September international window.

“Our technical staff carried out our usual in-depth monitoring of the players. The limitations or periods of inactivity affecting some players are also well known," he said in an interview with the Ghana Football Association.

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According to Queiroz, current match fitness and regular competitive action were important factors in his selections and added that unless there are exceptional circumstances, players must be actively competing for their clubs before being considered for the Black Stars.

“There is always one general principle that we consider fundamental at this stage, except in exceptional circumstances: players should be in competitive action, physically prepared and fully ready to play for the national team,” he added.

Carlos Queiroz has named his 24-man squad, and includes two debutants, Jan Gyamerah and Ronald Donkor, alongside the return of Mohammed Kudus after his long injury lay-off.

Queiroz was reappointed as Black Stars coach on September 2, 2026, after previously leading Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

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Ghana's first assignment is a 2027 AFCON qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24, followed by a home match against The Gambia on September 29. The Black Stars will then face Morocco in a friendly on October 4.