Kudus, Djiku return Partey out as Carlos Queiroz names Black Stars squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku return to the Black Stars squad as Carlos Queiroz names his 24-man team for Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 24-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, as well as the international friendly against Morocco.

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The squad includes several players from Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, while Mohammed Kudus returns after missing the tournament through injury.

There are also two new faces, with Queiroz rewarding players who have impressed at club level.

Kudus is back in the squad after recovering from the injury that kept him out of action for seven months.

The Tottenham star missed Ghana’s World Cup campaign but has now been recalled as the Black Stars prepare for a busy international schedule.

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Ibrahim Osman of Brighton & Hove Albion and Ibrahim Sulemana of Sassuolo are also back in the squad.

France-based defender Nathaniel Adjei has returned to the national team after almost a year away.

The Lorient defender earns his recall following an impressive run of form in the French Ligue 1.

Alexander Djiku also returns to the squad, while Jan Gyamerah of SV Elversberg and Ronald Donkor of New York Red Bulls have earned call-ups after strong performances for their clubs.

Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak remains in the squad alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang.

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Asare was part of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup squad and retains his place under Queiroz.

Ghana will begin the international window with a 2027 AFCON qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24.

The Black Stars will then host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, before travelling to Morocco.

Queiroz’s side will face the Atlas Lions in an international friendly on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The matches will provide the Portuguese coach with another opportunity to assess his squad as Ghana prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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