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6 foods that may support healthy testosterone levels

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:57 - 18 September 2026
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Discover 6 nutrient-dense foods that help support healthy testosterone levels and overall hormonal wellness.
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  • Foods like eggs, fish and oysters provide nutrients that support healthy testosterone levels.

  • Avocado and beans can complement a balanced diet.

  • Good sleep, exercise and healthy habits also support hormonal health.

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Testosterone plays an important role in men’s health, influencing muscle development, bone strength, sex drive, sperm production and the production of red blood cells.

Although testosterone naturally changes with age, lifestyle and other health factors can also affect hormone levels. Diet is one part of the picture, and eating a balanced diet that provides essential nutrients can support the body’s normal hormone production.

There is no single food that can dramatically increase testosterone levels, but some foods are rich in nutrients linked to healthy hormonal and reproductive function.

READ ALSO: 5 fruits that may help improve digestion and keep your bowel movements regular

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Here are six foods you can include in your diet:

1. Eggs

Eggs

Eggs are a convenient source of protein and contain vitamin D, healthy fats and other nutrients.

Vitamin D is important for several functions in the body, and research has examined its relationship with testosterone levels. However, eating more eggs does not automatically mean your testosterone will increase.

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Adding eggs to a balanced diet provides essential nutrients your body needs for overall health.

READ ALSO: Nearly half of US women aged 25–44 could be single by 2030- study reveals

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish

Fish such as sardines, mackerel and salmon are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids and, depending on the type, vitamin D.

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Beyond their nutritional value, research has also linked fish consumption with aspects of male reproductive health.

Studies have found that men who eat higher amounts of processed meat tend to have a higher proportion of abnormally shaped sperm compared with men who consume more fish.

This does not mean that eating fish will automatically increase testosterone or improve fertility. However, choosing fish more often and limiting heavily processed meats can be part of a balanced diet that supports overall health and reproductive function.

READ ALSO: Eating too much koobi, momoni may cause hypertension, cardiologist warns

3. Oysters and other shellfish

Oysters are particularly rich in zinc, a mineral that plays an important role in normal reproductive function.

Zinc deficiency has been linked to impaired testosterone production, which makes getting enough zinc important. Other seafood and animal-based foods can also contribute to your daily zinc intake.

However, more zinc is not necessarily better. Excessive supplementation can cause health problems, so it is generally preferable to get nutrients from a varied diet unless a healthcare professional recommends supplements.

READ ALSO: 5 prostate cancer warning signs men should never ignore

4. Pumpkin seeds

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🎃 Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are another source of zinc and also provide magnesium, protein and healthy fats.

They can be eaten as a snack or added to meals, yoghurt or porridge.

Like other foods on this list, pumpkin seeds should be viewed as part of an overall healthy diet rather than a guaranteed testosterone booster.

READ ALSO: 7 everyday habits that could be quietly raising your blood pressure and how to fix them

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5. Avocado

avocado

Avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fats, magnesium, fibre and several vitamins and minerals.

Adequate dietary fat is important because the body needs fats for a number of biological processes, including hormone production.

Adding avocado to meals can therefore be one way to improve the nutritional quality of your diet while getting healthy fats.

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READ ALSO: 5 best morning drinks to start your day healthy

6. Beans and other legumes

Legumes [Dr.Axe]
Legumes [Dr.Axe]

Beans, lentils and other legumes provide protein, magnesium, fibre and other nutrients.

They are also affordable and versatile, making them easy to incorporate into everyday meals.

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From bean stew to boiled beans served with plantain, legumes can provide useful nutrients as part of a balanced diet.

READ ALSO: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore

Don't forget your sleep

Food is only one part of maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

Getting enough quality sleep can also go a long way. Poor or inadequate sleep can affect hormone regulation and overall health, so maintaining a consistent sleep routine is important.

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Regular physical activity, managing stress, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a varied diet can also support overall hormonal health.

Rather than relying on one particular food or supplement to boost testosterone, focus on consistent healthy habits that support your body as a whole. If you are experiencing symptoms such as persistently low sex drive, erectile difficulties, unusual fatigue or other concerns about testosterone, speak with a healthcare professional rather than self-medicating with testosterone products or supplements.

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