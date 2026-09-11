Eating too much koobi, momoni may cause hypertension, cardiologist warns

Cardiologist Dr Albert Agbi warns Ghanaians that excessive consumption of koobi and momoni can boost sodium levels and raise high blood pressure risks.

Cardiologist Dr Albert Agbi has advised Ghanaians to moderate their intake of koobi and momoni because of their high sodium content.

He encouraged people to include potassium-rich foods.

He also stressed the importance of healthy food choices, portion control and regular exercise in preventing lifestyle-related health conditions.

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A Physician Specialist and Cardiologist Fellow at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Albert Agbi, has urged Ghanaians to moderate their intake of salted fish such as koobi and momoni because of their high sodium content.

According to Dr Agbi, while the traditional foods add flavour to meals, consuming too much of them can increase sodium intake and contribute to health problems, particularly high blood pressure.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, September 11, he explained that koobi contains significant amounts of sodium because of the salt used in its preparation.

“It’s nice, it gives flavour. But it’s very high in sodium. Because of the salt,” he said.

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Dr Agbi advised Ghanaians not to completely eliminate the foods from their diets but to consume them in moderation.

“I’m not going to touch that for Ghanaians because I know they will not forgive you. So I’m not recommending you to stop. But in moderation,” he said.

He also encouraged the public to eat more potassium-rich foods, including fresh coconut water, bananas and other fruits.

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Dr Agbi noted that dietary approaches such as the DASH and Mediterranean diets place emphasis on foods that provide potassium and can encourage healthier eating habits.