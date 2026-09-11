Inaki Williams announces retirement from Ghana’s Black Stars after 4 years

Iñaki Williams has announced his retirement from Ghana’s Black Stars after representing the country at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Inaki Williams has retired from international football with Ghana at the age of 32.

The Athletic Bilbao forward represented the Black Stars at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and the 2023 AFCON.

Williams said he leaves “happy, proud” and promised to continue supporting Ghana from outside the team.

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Former Ghanaian international Iñaki Williams has announced his retirement from international football with the Black Stars of Ghana, bringing an end to his four-year spell with the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying he was leaving the national team with pride after representing the country at major tournaments.

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“I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end,” he said.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, switched his international allegiance to Ghana in 2022 after previously representing Spain at senior level.

He made his Ghana debut on September 23, 2022 in a friendly against Brazil and was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He also represented the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Athletic Club forward started Ghana’s Round of 32 match against Colombia, which ended in a 1-0 defeat and brought the Black Stars’ tournament to an end.

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Williams also scored a memorable stoppage-time winner against Madagascar in Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, heading home in the 95th minute.

Inaki Williams played 28 matches for the Black Stars and scored 2 goals scored.

In his farewell message, Williams said representing Ghana had given him more than football and brought him closer to his family roots.

“Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.”

He thanked supporters and promised to continue following the national team after his retirement.

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“Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Stars as one of you, wherever I am,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup

Williams leaves the Black Stars as Ghana prepare for their next phase under Carlos Queiroz, who was reappointed as head coach following the 2026 World Cup.

Queiroz will begin his next phase with Ghana’s upcoming international fixtures, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.