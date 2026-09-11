Suicide Prevention Month: 5 signs your friend may be depressed and how to help

Learn 5 crucial warning signs that a friend may be struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, and discover how you can support them effectively.

A friend who withdraws, repeatedly says they are sad, or shows noticeable changes in mood or behaviour may need support.

Start the conversation: Ask how they are doing, listen without judgment and take comments about hopelessness or suicide seriously.

Encourage professional help: You do not have to fix the person yourself; support them in seeking help from a qualified mental health professional when needed.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 3.8 per cent of adults in Ghana have considered suicide, while 2.3 per cent have attempted suicide, highlighting the need for stronger prevention and support systems across the country.

WHO Country Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, disclosed the figures in Accra during the launch of activities marking the 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day.

She said findings from the 2023 Ghana STEPS Survey also showed that suicidal thoughts were common among young people, making targeted interventions particularly important.

“Every suicide is a tragedy that has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences for families, for friends, for workplaces, and for communities. In Ghana, the recent evidence highlights the need for continued action,” Dr Braka said.

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She called for intensified efforts to prevent suicide, particularly among young people and other vulnerable groups.

With the WHO's 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day theme, “Changing the narrative on suicide: Start the Conversation,” attention is also being placed on creating spaces where people feel safe enough to talk about emotional struggles and seek help.

But what should you look out for when you are worried about a friend?

Here are five signs that should make you pause and check in.

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1. They suddenly withdraw from people

Sudden withdrawal from people

A friend who once enjoyed going out, spending time with others or participating in activities may suddenly begin avoiding them.

They may stop answering calls, turn down invitations or spend much more time alone.

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Social withdrawal does not automatically mean someone is depressed or suicidal, but WHO identifies withdrawal and social isolation among possible warning signs that should be taken seriously, particularly when combined with other changes.

People should not simply dismiss such changes without finding out what may be happening.

Sometimes, a simple “I noticed you've been quiet lately. Are you okay?” can open the door to a conversation.

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2. They repeatedly say they are sad or unhappy

Sad woman in black shirt lying on pillow on a sofa [Photo: RDNE Stock Project]

Sometimes people tell us how they feel, but we become so used to hearing it that we stop listening.

Dr Dzifa shared an experience involving a friend who repeatedly told her that she was sad.

“Personally, I’m even embarrassed because I have a friend who would always come and always be doing, ‘I’m sad, I’m sad.’ I’m like, ah, she’s an energy drainer,” she said.

But the friend later revealed that she had been thinking about suicide.

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The experience made her realise that what may sound like repeated complaining could sometimes be a sign that someone needs support.

This does not mean every person who says they are sad is suicidal. But repeated expressions of sadness, hopelessness or feeling like a burden should not simply be brushed aside. WHO lists hopelessness, loneliness and feelings of worthlessness among experiences that can accompany suicidal distress.

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3. Their mood or behaviour changes noticeably

Negative changes in mood could be a sign [ExperienceLifeMagazine]

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A person may become unusually withdrawn, distressed, agitated or behave differently from how they normally do.

They may also experience changes in their sleeping or eating habits.

WHO lists severe mood changes and changes in eating or sleeping patterns among signs that may warrant attention.

The important thing is to look at the change, rather than trying to diagnose your friend yourself.

You do not have to decide whether someone is depressed before checking on them.

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If something feels different, ask.

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4. They talk about hopelessness or feeling like life is not worth living

Depressed black woman

This is one sign that should never be casually dismissed.

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Statements such as “There is no point,” “Nobody cares about me,” “People would be better off without me” or direct comments about wanting to die should be taken seriously.

WHO says asking someone directly whether they are thinking about suicide does not make them suicidal. Instead, it can reduce anxiety and help the person feel understood.

You can ask calmly: “Are you thinking about hurting yourself or ending your life?”

If they say yes, do not leave them to deal with it alone. Encourage immediate professional help and, if there is an immediate danger, stay with them while help is arranged.

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5. The person who always seems happy may also need checking on

©iStock, credit: PeopleImages /Credit: PeopleImages/ Creator: PeopleImages

One of Dr Dzifa's strongest messages is that you cannot always identify someone who is struggling simply by looking at them.

“Because honestly, you notice that a lot of people who commit suicide usually is the very bubbly person who tries to make everybody happy,” she said.

That is why checking on people should not only happen when someone looks visibly distressed.

A friend can be social, funny and supportive of everyone else and still be dealing with something privately.

“It is so difficult to know who wants to kill themselves and who is that strong,” Dr Dzifa said.

The lesson is not to become suspicious of every cheerful person. It is to stop assuming that appearance tells us everything about someone's emotional state.

How to help a struggling friend

You do not need to have all the answers.

Dr Dzifa encourages people to make checking in a normal part of friendship.

“Sometimes just call your friend and ask them, how are you? Are you happy?” she said.

Start by listening rather than immediately trying to solve the problem.

Give the person space to talk without judging, mocking or telling them to simply “be strong”.

If they are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, encourage them to speak to a mental health professional, counsellor, doctor or other qualified health worker.

WHO also recommends offering to accompany someone to an appointment if they are willing to seek help.

You do not have to become their therapist

Supporting a friend does not mean you have to carry the entire burden yourself.

Dr Dzifa warned that trying to support someone who is struggling can also affect the person offering the support.

“Sometimes trying to help a depressed person can depress you,” she said.

For that reason, she believes people should recognise when professional help is needed.

“So let’s understand that mental health is a specialty and leave it to the specialists,” she said.

You can listen, check in, encourage treatment and help your friend find professional support without taking responsibility for fixing everything yourself.

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Dr Dzifa believes society needs to become more comfortable with talking about emotions.

People should be able to say “I’m sad,” “I’m hurt,” “I’m angry” or “I’m not okay” without immediately being judged.

That is also the message behind this year's World Suicide Prevention Day campaign, which calls on people to start the conversation and challenge the silence and stigma surrounding suicide.

So, check on your friends.

Call the person who has been unusually quiet. Ask the friend who keeps saying they are sad what is really happening. Listen when someone tells you they are struggling.

You may not be able to solve their problems, but you can make sure they do not have to face them in silence.