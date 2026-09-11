Top 10 tallest statues in the world

The world's tallest statue at the time of its construction in the Narmada River valley, Gujarat state, India, the Statue of Unity depicts India's first deputy prime minister, the “Iron Man of India,” Vallabhbhai Patel | Photo via Encyclopedia Britannica

The world's tallest statue at the time of its construction in the Narmada River valley, Gujarat state, India, the Statue of Unity depicts India's first deputy prime minister, the “Iron Man of India,” Vallabhbhai Patel | Photo via Encyclopedia Britannica

Long before skyscrapers, humans were already racing to build big. The ancient Greeks gave us the Colossus of Rhodes, a bronze giant guarding a harbor over 2,000 years ago, destroyed by an earthquake before most civilizations even had a written history.

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Today, that same ambition has moved to Asia, where engineers pour thousands of tons of steel, bronze, and copper into monuments that dwarf anything the ancient world could dream up.

Here's a full breakdown of the ten tallest statues standing on Earth right now, what they represent, and the stories behind them.

1. Statue of Unity — India (182 meters / 597 feet)

Statue of Unity

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Nothing on the planet beats this one. Standing in Gujarat's Narmada River valley, the Statue of Unity honors Vallabhbhai Patel, the independence-era leader known as the "Iron Man of India" for his role unifying over 500 princely states after British rule ended. The statue alone reaches 597 feet; add the base, and it climbs to a staggering 787 feet, nearly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, including its pedestal.

What makes it even more remarkable is the material story behind it. Parts of the statue were cast using scrap iron farming tools donated by farmers from villages across India, a tribute to Patel's grassroots legacy. It was unveiled on October 31, 2018, exactly on Patel's 143rd birth anniversary, and instantly became the tallest statue humanity has ever built.

2. Spring Temple Buddha — China (128 meters / 420 feet)

Spring Temple Buddha

Before India took the crown, China held it. The Spring Temple Buddha in Henan province depicts the Vairochana Buddha, considered in Mahayana and Tibetan Buddhism to be the cosmic, supreme form of the Buddha. Built between 1997 and 2008 from steel, copper alloy, and gold, the statue reaches 502 feet once you include its lotus-shaped pedestal.

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3. Laykyun Sekkya — Myanmar (116 meters / 381 feet)

Laykyun Sekkya

Near Monywa in Myanmar sits a golden-robed standing Buddha, rising 381 feet on top of a 44-foot pedestal. What sets this site apart is scale layered on scale—right in front of the towering figure lies an equally massive reclining Buddha, representing the moment of the Buddha's physical death. Both statues took 12 years to complete, finishing in 2008.

4. Vishwas Swaroopam — India (112 meters / 369 feet)

Vishwas Swaroopam

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India claims a second spot on this list with a seated statue of Shiva in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Finished in a striking copper hue, the statue depicts the god holding a trident and took ten years to build before its 2022 completion. Because Shiva is seated with a pedestal making up nearly a third of the total height, some argue over whether it truly counts as "freestanding"—but its scale is undeniable either way.

5. Ushiku Daibutsu — Japan (100 meters / 330 feet)

Ushiku Daibutsu

Japan's tallest entry stands in Ibaraki prefecture, depicting Amida Buddha, a central figure in Pure Land Buddhism. Built in 1993, its total height of 120 meters is a deliberate nod to the "12 rays of light" associated with Amida in Buddhist teaching. Inside, visitors can access meditation rooms and an observation deck positioned 278 feet above ground.

6. Sendai Daikannon — Japan (92 meters / 302 feet)

Sendai Daikannon

This statue depicts Nyoirin Kannon, the compassionate, wish-granting form of the bodhisattva of mercy. When it was completed in 1991, it briefly became the tallest statue in the world—a title it stole from another Kannon statue in Hokkaido that had held the record just two years earlier.

7. Great Buddha of Thailand (92 meters / 302 feet)

Sitting at Wat Muang Monastery in Ang Thong province, this golden Buddha was completed in 2008 in honor of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The statue's pose, hand touching the earth, symbolizes the Buddha calling on the earth to witness his enlightenment and his triumph over temptation.

8. Daikannon of Kita no Miyako Park — Japan (88 meters / 289 feet)

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This is where things get a little bittersweet. Built in 1989 in Hokkaido, this Kannon statue briefly held the world record before Sendai's version overtook it two years later. Despite its scale, it never became the tourist draw its creators hoped for, and today it stands largely abandoned.

9. The Motherland Calls — Russia (85 meters / 280 feet)

The lone non-Asian entry on this list, this Volgograd monument commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad, one of World War II's bloodiest and most decisive confrontations. Measured from the base to the tip of her raised sword, the figure reaches 280 feet, although the human form itself is 172 feet tall. It was completed in 1967 and remains one of the most recognized war memorials on Earth.

10. Grand Buddha of Lingshan — China (79 meters / 259 feet)