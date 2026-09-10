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Ghanaians get visa-free travel to Maldives, Zambia and Antigua & Barbuda

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 22:34 - 10 September 2026
Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors
Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghanaian passport holders can now travel to the Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda without obtaining entry visas, following the ratification and entry into force of visa waiver agreements between Ghana and the three countries.
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  • Ghanaians can now travel visa-free to Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda.

  • The waiver covers ordinary, service and diplomatic passport holders for up to 30 or 90 days.

  • Travellers must still meet the destination countries’ immigration and entry requirements.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the development in a public notice dated September 8, 2026, saying the arrangements apply to holders of ordinary, service and diplomatic passports, subject to the terms and conditions of the respective agreements.

Under the arrangement, Ghanaian passport holders can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days without a visa.

Also Read: Full List: 17 African countries whose citizens can travel to Nigeria visa-free in 2026

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.
The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.
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The same 30-day visa-free period applies to travel to Zambia, while Ghanaian travellers visiting Antigua and Barbuda can stay for up to 90 days without an entry visa.

The Ministry said the agreements form part of efforts to facilitate the movement of Ghanaian citizens while strengthening Ghana's bilateral relations with partner countries.

The latest arrangements follow Cabinet approval announced in April 2026 for visa waiver agreements with the three countries. At the time, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the agreements were intended to expand travel opportunities and strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport.

Also Read: Ghana vs Nigeria Passport 2026: Which is stronger? Full comparison and visa-free countries

Maldives is a popular tropical island that attracts travellers around the world. Photo by icemanphotos on stock.adobe.com
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The Ministry, however, cautioned that visa-free access does not exempt travellers from complying with the immigration and entry requirements of their destination countries.

“Ghanaian passport holders are required to travel with a valid passport and any other documents that may be required by the relevant authorities and must not exceed the stipulated period of stay under the applicable visa waiver arrangement,” the Ministry said.

It also clarified that travellers intending to work, study, reside or undertake any activity requiring a permit must obtain the appropriate approval from the relevant authorities.

Also Read: Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

The Ministry further advised travellers to confirm current entry, health and other applicable requirements with the relevant authorities or the nearest embassy or high commission before travelling, as such requirements may change.

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The visa waiver arrangements are expected to make short-term travel easier for Ghanaians, particularly for tourism, business and other permitted visits.

The Ministry said it remains committed to facilitating the movement of Ghanaian citizens and strengthening Ghana's bilateral relations with partner countries.

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