African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Nigeria Without a Visa in 2026

African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Nigeria Without a Visa in 2026

Full List: 17 African countries whose citizens can travel to Nigeria visa-free in 2026

Citizens of 15 African countries can enter Nigeria without obtaining a visa in advance, under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Movement Protocol.

Citizens of 15 ECOWAS countries can enter Nigeria without a visa, under the regional free-movement protocol, provided they meet Nigeria’s entry requirements.

Cameroon and Chad also have visa-free access for up to 90 days under a separate visa-abolition agreement with Nigeria, mainly covering short visits.

Travellers from other countries generally need a Nigerian visa before travelling, with tourist visa applicants required to meet documentation and entry requirements

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In addition, citizens of Cameroon and Chad benefit from a separate visa-abolition arrangement with Nigeria, although different conditions apply to travellers from those two countries.

15 ECOWAS countries with visa-free access to Nigeria

Under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol, citizens of all 15 member states are permitted to enter Nigeria without a visa for short stays.

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The countries are:

1. Benin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Cabo Verde

4. Côte d’Ivoire

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5. The Gambia

6. Ghana

7. Guinea

8. Guinea-Bissau

9. Liberia

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10. Mali

11. Niger

12. Nigeria

13. Senegal

14. Sierra Leone

15. Togo

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The arrangement is based on the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of persons, residence and establishment, which allows citizens of member states to enter other member countries without a visa, subject to applicable immigration requirements.

However, visa-free travel does not mean travellers can enter Nigeria without meeting border requirements.

Visitors must carry a valid passport or recognised travel document and enter through an officially designated border point. Nigerian immigration authorities may also refuse entry where a traveller is subject to restrictions under applicable laws.

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Cameroon and Chad have a separate arrangement

Citizens of Cameroon and Chad are also eligible to enter Nigeria without a visa under a separate bilateral visa-abolition agreement.

Unlike the ECOWAS arrangement, this provision allows nationals of the two countries to enter and remain in Nigeria for up to 90 days without a visa.

The exemption is intended for short visits. Anyone who plans to work, conduct business or remain in Nigeria beyond the permitted period must obtain the appropriate immigration authorisation before engaging in those activities.

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What about travellers from other African countries?

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African nationals whose countries are not covered by either arrangement generally need to obtain the appropriate Nigerian visa before travelling.

The exact requirements depend on the purpose and duration of the visit.

For a short-stay tourist visa, applicants may generally be required to provide a passport valid for at least six months, photographs, evidence of onward or return travel, proof of sufficient funds and accommodation details or information about their host in Nigeria.

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Tourist visas are generally issued for short stays, with the applicable duration determined by Nigerian immigration authorities.

Visa-free does not mean automatic entry

Travellers should also note that visa exemption only removes the requirement to obtain a visa before travelling. It does not guarantee admission into Nigeria.

Immigration officials can still check travel documents, the purpose of the visit and compliance with Nigeria's entry requirements at the border.

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