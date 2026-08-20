Here’s how much Stonebwoy spends on every Bhimfest without major sponsorship support

Media personality and reggae musician Blakk Rasta has claimed that dancehall star Stonebwoy spends more than US$250,000 on each edition of his Bhimfest, allegedly financing the event largely from his own resources.

Blakk Rasta claims Stonebwoy spends more than US$250,000 on each Bhimfest, allegedly financing much of the event himself without major sponsorship support.

He said Stonebwoy also spends heavily on international artistes, accommodation, feeding and other expenses, citing Jamaican stars including Spice, Busy Signal, Masicka and Fantan Mojah.

Blakk Rasta praised Stonebwoy for taking Bhimfest to London, saying the move could inspire more Ghanaian artistes to target and fill major international venues.

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Speaking on his show while discussing Stonebwoy’s recent Bhimfest concert at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Blakk Rasta said the artiste continues to invest heavily in the festival despite questioning whether ticket revenue is enough to cover the cost of staging the event.

He said;

At least he spends $250,000 to bring people here. Do you know how much that is? That is more than GH¢2.5 million on every Bhimfest he hosts here. How many tickets is he able to sell? How many?

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According to Blakk Rasta, Stonebwoy’s expenditure extends beyond securing a venue and organising the concert. He claimed the artiste also spends substantially on bringing international performers to Ghana, covering their fees and taking care of their accommodation and other expenses.

He stated;

He brings Jamaican artistes and pays them a lot of money. The last time Fantan Mojah was here, he told me how much Stonebwoy paid him. I couldn’t believe it because I honestly don’t pay artistes like that for Kuchoko Roots Festival. I can’t even pay half of what Stonebwoy paid Fantan Mojah

Blakk Rasta further highlighted Stonebwoy’s collaborations with several Jamaican musicians, including Spice, Busy Signal, Masicka and Fantan Mojah, as examples of the artiste’s investment in promoting reggae and dancehall connections between Ghana and Jamaica.

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He added;

He gave him a nice place to sleep, good food and other things. He brought Spice to this country. Busy Signal was here. He brought Masicka here

The broadcaster also praised Stonebwoy for taking Bhimfest to the United Kingdom, describing the move as a significant step in expanding the festival beyond Ghana.

Blakk Rasta claimed the concert was largely funded by Stonebwoy himself and suggested that the artiste had taken the financial risk without substantial backing from sponsors or major event organisers.

He said;

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Stonebwoy spent money from his own pocket. No sponsors. Nothing. No big organisers. He did it on his own in the UK. He took Bhimfest to the UK

Stonebwoy’s appearance at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley marked a significant milestone in his international career, with the concert further strengthening his presence in the UK market.

Blakk Rasta believes the achievement could also benefit Ghana’s music industry by encouraging more artistes to pursue major international venues.

He added;

He’s taken it all the way to London. He’s seen how Nigerians are doing it. He wants to be able to push us into doing that so that a lot of the glory would also come to Ghana, so that one day Ghanaian artistes can also get up and go to Wembley and comfortably fill the place because somebody set the pace

Blakk Rasta’s comments, however, are claims about Stonebwoy’s expenditure and sponsorship arrangements and have not been independently verified. The figures should therefore be treated as his assessment rather than confirmed financial records from the Bhimfest organisers.