PSG Ligue 1 opener moved after heatwave damages Parc des Princes pitch

PSG have moved their Ligue 1 opener against Rennes after extreme heat severely damaged the Parc des Princes pitch, with the fixture now set for Brittany.

Paris Saint-Germain have been forced to relocate their opening Ligue 1 fixture of the 2026/27 season after extreme summer heat severely damaged the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

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The French champions were scheduled to begin their title defence against Rennes in Paris on Sunday. However, the fixture has been reversed and will now be played in Brittany instead.

The decision was taken after an assessment of the Parc des Princes pitch found that its condition was not suitable for hosting the match.

PSG pitch damaged by extreme heat

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The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said the assessment of the playing surface raised concerns about the safety of the players.

The league body said the condition of the pitch “did not allow the match to be played under satisfactory conditions, particularly with regard to the safety and physical integrity of the players”.

PSG have confirmed that they will replace the damaged surface at the Parc des Princes before their next scheduled home game against Monaco on September 4.

The club described the situation as exceptional and acknowledged the inconvenience caused by moving the fixture.

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France hit by record-breaking heatwave

The pitch damage comes after an exceptionally hot summer across France and much of western Europe.

France recorded its hottest average day on record on June 24, with temperatures reaching almost 41°C in Paris. Half of the country was also placed under a red heat alert during the extreme weather.

The heatwave also had a significant impact on public health. The number of deaths recorded in France between June 22 and June 28 increased by 2,025, representing an increase of almost 30%. Deaths in the Paris region alone rose by 62% during the same period.

The extreme temperatures have also contributed to wildfires across parts of France, highlighting the wider effects of the summer heat.

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PSG joins list of clubs affected by pitch problems

PSG are not the only European club to have experienced problems with their playing surface this summer.

Spanish club Celta Vigo were forced to postpone their La Liga opener against Osasuna earlier this month after a fungal disease affected the pitch at the Estadio de Balaidos.

The fungus reportedly developed during a prolonged period of high temperatures, with temperatures remaining above 25°C for more than three weeks.

For PSG, attention will now turn to replacing the Parc des Princes pitch before their September 4 home fixture against Monaco.