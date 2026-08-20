10 Guinness World Records currently held by Ghanaians 2026

Ghanaians have earned a place in the Guinness World Records for achievements spanning gaming, fashion, beauty, environmental conservation and even unusual physical feats.

Ghanaians have made their mark in Guinness World Records across diverse fields, including gaming, beauty, fashion, environmental conservation and agriculture.

Abubakar Tahiru’s record of hugging 1,123 trees in one hour stands out among the recent achievements, while other Ghanaians have set records in gaming marathons, make-up application and car washing.

Ghana’s record-breaking history continues to grow, although Guinness World Records notes that records can change and its online database may not immediately reflect every update

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From a gamer who spent more than 100 hours playing a football video game to an environmentalist who hugged more than 1,100 trees in an hour, these records showcase the diverse talents and determination of people from Ghana.

Here are 10 Guinness World Records currently listed by Guinness World Records as being held by Ghanaians or Ghanaian teams.

1. Abubakar Tahiru – Most trees hugged in one hour

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Environmental activist and forestry student Abubakar Tahiru holds the record for the most trees hugged in one hour by an individual.

He hugged 1,123 trees in Auburn, Alabama, in the United States, on 25 March 2024. Tahiru used the attempt to raise awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable forestry.

GWR holder for most trees hugged

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2.Vanessa Selase Azoumaro – Longest Ghost of Tsushima gaming marathon

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Ghanaian gamer Vanessa Selase Azoumaro holds the Guinness World Records title for the longest videogame marathon playing games in the Ghost of Tsushima series.

She played for 56 hours and 30 minutes in Kumasi, Ghana, in July 2024. Azoumaro said she hoped the achievement would encourage more women to pursue gaming.

Vanessa Selase Azoumaro officially receives Guinness World Records certificate for gaming feat

3.Akosua Mantey Roselyn – Longest make-up application marathon

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Beauty professional Akosua Mantey Roselyn holds the record for the longest marathon applying make-up.

Her record lasted an extraordinary 103 hours, 25 minutes and 33 seconds in Legon, Ghana, on 3 April 2024.

According to Guinness World Records, her attempt was also intended to promote the beauty industry and highlight skills training for young girls.

Guinness World Record holder Roselyn Akosua Mantey officially presented her certificate to the Ghana Tourism Authority after completing the Longest Marathon Makeup Application

4.Felicity Asantewaa – Most cars washed in eight hours

Felicity Asantewaa holds the Guinness World Records title for the most cars washed in eight hours by an individual.

She washed 60 cars in Accra on 9 March 2024, beating the previous record by five vehicles.

Felicity Asantewaa

5.Stephilar Adiza Issaka Nwaala – Largest skirt

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Ghanaian fashion designer Stephilar Adiza Issaka Nwaala holds the record for the largest skirt.

The skirt, created in Accra on 31 May 2024, measured 13.188 metres by 10.664 metres.

Nwaala said the achievement was also intended to raise awareness about clothing provision for less fortunate people and encourage young creatives to pursue their talents.

Stephilar Adiza Issaka Nwaala – Largest skirt

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6.Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah – Most heads of hair locked in eight hours

Hair professional Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah holds the record for the most heads of hair locked in eight hours.

She locked the hair of 27 people in Accra on 6 March 2024. Guinness notes that Owusu Ansah has built her career around hair locking and the beauty industry.

GWR: Ghanaian hairdresser breaks world record for lock-a-thon

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7. Jules Beads Team – Largest bead sculpture

The Jules Beads Team, led by Ghanaian craftswoman Juliana Gharbin, holds the Guinness World Records title for the largest bead sculpture.

The sculpture measures 2.69 metres by 2.05 metres by 1.47 metres and was created at Ocean Green Beach in Prampram, Ghana, on 13 March 2025.

The team spent 10 days creating a giant beaded bag featuring Ghana's national colours and Adinkra symbols.

Guinness World Records largest bead sculpture makers,

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8. Isaac K. Boadi Atuah, Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah and George K. Kwateng Boadi

Trained under the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF) led by Sophia Boadi, these youths achieved the following Under-16 records: Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah: Fastest time to pack a school bag in 11.77 seconds .

Isaac K. Boadi Atuah: Planted 14 seeds in one minute individually.

Isaac K. Boadi Atuah & George K. Kwateng Boadi: Teamed up for the fastest time to sort two bags of recyclable materials in 28 seconds.

Isaac K. Boadi Atuah – Most seeds planted in one minute

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9. Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori – Fastest obstacle walk carrying a person

Ghanaians Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori hold the record for the fastest time to walk over 10 obstacles while carrying a person on the head while standing on one foot.

The pair completed the challenge in 21.83 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on 27 April 2011.

10.Ace Liam- Guinness World Record holder for the youngest male artist

one-year-old, Ace Liam, a Ghanian, in 2024, broke the Guinness World Record holder for the youngest male artist. Liam’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record attempt commenced in Accra, Ghana, at the Soundout Premium Exhibition in the Museum of Science and Technology on 15 December 2023, concluding on 21 January 2024.

Ace Liam

These achievements demonstrate just how varied Ghana's presence is in the Guinness World Records. The records range from gaming and fashion to environmental activism, beauty, agriculture and physical skills.

It is also worth noting that Guinness World Records says records can change daily and that its online database may not immediately reflect every change. Therefore, this list focuses on records that are currently listed on Guinness World Records' official website as being held by Ghanaians or Ghanaian teams at the time of publication.