GFA makes decision on Carlos Queiroz’s future as Black Stars coach

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

The GFA has unanimously recommended Carlos Queiroz to continue as Black Stars head coach, with contract talks expected to follow.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously recommended Carlos Queiroz to remain as head coach of the Black Stars following his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the Executive Council had reviewed the 73-year-old Portuguese coach's performance and agreed that he should continue in the role beyond his initial short-term contract.

Queiroz was appointed on a four-month deal to replace Otto Addo and took charge of Ghana shortly before the World Cup. His future has remained uncertain, however, amid reports of outstanding financial obligations and ongoing discussions over a new contract.

GFA Executive Council backs Queiroz

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GFA president Kurt Okraku (left) and Carlos Queiroz (right)

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Asante Twum said the GFA's Executive Council, the association's highest decision-making body, had unanimously agreed to recommend Queiroz for a longer-term appointment.

“The council, which is the highest decision-making body, after assessing the performance of Coach Carlos Queiroz, has agreed that the coach is made to stay,” he said.

The recommendation represents a significant show of confidence in the experienced Portuguese coach after his brief spell in charge of the Black Stars.

However, Asante Twum stressed that the GFA's decision does not automatically secure Queiroz's continuation as Ghana coach.

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The Ministry of Sports must approve the new contract

The final decision on Queiroz's future will depend on negotiations between the GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the coach.

Asante Twum explained that the Ministry must approve any proposed contract because it is expected to finance the coach's salary.

“The final decision does not rest on the FA. It must go to the ministry for them to look at the contract and approve because they will pay the salary of the coach,” he said.

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Asante Twum also said he could not confirm reports that the government still owed Queiroz, explaining that he was not directly involved in the coach's financial arrangements.

READ ALSO: Paul Pogba leaves Monaco after contract termination by mutual consent

Queiroz's future remains unresolved

He also said he was unaware of the details of the GFA's proposed offer or whether Queiroz had submitted a counterproposal.

“I don’t know what the offer from the FA is to the coach and the counteroffer he is also proposing,” Asante Twum added.

The next stage is therefore expected to involve further negotiations between the GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and Queiroz.

Financial and contractual matters will need to be resolved before the Portuguese coach's long-term future with the Black Stars can be confirmed.

Desmond Ofei linked with Black Stars role

Desmond Ofei

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While Queiroz remains the GFA's preferred choice, former Ghana Under-20 coach Desmond Ofei has reportedly been tipped to take charge of the Black Stars for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in September.

For now, however, the GFA's official position is clear: the association wants Queiroz to remain in charge.