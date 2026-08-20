Advertisement

GFA makes decision on Carlos Queiroz’s future as Black Stars coach

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:11 - 20 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO
The GFA has unanimously recommended Carlos Queiroz to continue as Black Stars head coach, with contract talks expected to follow.
Advertisement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously recommended Carlos Queiroz to remain as head coach of the Black Stars following his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the Executive Council had reviewed the 73-year-old Portuguese coach's performance and agreed that he should continue in the role beyond his initial short-term contract.

Queiroz was appointed on a four-month deal to replace Otto Addo and took charge of Ghana shortly before the World Cup. His future has remained uncertain, however, amid reports of outstanding financial obligations and ongoing discussions over a new contract.

MUST READ: Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho fires shot at Barcelona, saying he 'didn’t need’ Rodri

GFA Executive Council backs Queiroz

Advertisement
GFA president Kurt Okraku (left) and Carlos Queiroz (right)
GFA president Kurt Okraku (left) and Carlos Queiroz (right)

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Asante Twum said the GFA's Executive Council, the association's highest decision-making body, had unanimously agreed to recommend Queiroz for a longer-term appointment.

“The council, which is the highest decision-making body, after assessing the performance of Coach Carlos Queiroz, has agreed that the coach is made to stay,” he said.

The recommendation represents a significant show of confidence in the experienced Portuguese coach after his brief spell in charge of the Black Stars.

However, Asante Twum stressed that the GFA's decision does not automatically secure Queiroz's continuation as Ghana coach.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Jamal Musiala collapses again as Bayern star reveals 'neurological disorder' diagnosis

The Ministry of Sports must approve the new contract

The final decision on Queiroz's future will depend on negotiations between the GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the coach.

Asante Twum explained that the Ministry must approve any proposed contract because it is expected to finance the coach's salary.

“The final decision does not rest on the FA. It must go to the ministry for them to look at the contract and approve because they will pay the salary of the coach,” he said.

Advertisement

Asante Twum also said he could not confirm reports that the government still owed Queiroz, explaining that he was not directly involved in the coach's financial arrangements.

READ ALSO: Paul Pogba leaves Monaco after contract termination by mutual consent

Queiroz's future remains unresolved

He also said he was unaware of the details of the GFA's proposed offer or whether Queiroz had submitted a counterproposal.

“I don’t know what the offer from the FA is to the coach and the counteroffer he is also proposing,” Asante Twum added.

The next stage is therefore expected to involve further negotiations between the GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and Queiroz.

Financial and contractual matters will need to be resolved before the Portuguese coach's long-term future with the Black Stars can be confirmed.

READ MORE: Supercomputer tips Barcelona to win 2026-27 LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid with 45.6% chance

Desmond Ofei linked with Black Stars role

Desmond Ofei
Desmond Ofei
Advertisement

While Queiroz remains the GFA's preferred choice, former Ghana Under-20 coach Desmond Ofei has reportedly been tipped to take charge of the Black Stars for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in September.

For now, however, the GFA's official position is clear: the association wants Queiroz to remain in charge.

The final decision will depend on whether the GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Portuguese coach can reach an agreement on the terms of a new contract.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Black Stars
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sabalenka knocked out by Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati Open shock
Sports
20.08.2026
Sabalenka knocked out by Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati Open shock
Here’s how much Stonebwoy spends on every Bhimfest without major sponsorship support
Entertainment
20.08.2026
Here’s how much Stonebwoy spends on every Bhimfest without major sponsorship support
PSG Ligue 1 opener moved after heatwave damages Parc des Princes pitch
Sports
20.08.2026
PSG Ligue 1 opener moved after heatwave damages Parc des Princes pitch
10 Guinness World Records currently held by Ghanaians 2026
Entertainment
20.08.2026
10 Guinness World Records currently held by Ghanaians 2026
GFA makes decision on Carlos Queiroz’s future as Black Stars coach
Sports
20.08.2026
GFA makes decision on Carlos Queiroz’s future as Black Stars coach
GRIDCo begins restoration after another major power outage hits parts of Ghana
News
20.08.2026
GRIDCo begins restoration after another major power outage hits parts of Ghana