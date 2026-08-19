Paul Pogba leaves Monaco after contract termination by mutual consent

Monaco's French midfielder #08 Paul Pogba on the pitch ahead of the pre-season friendly football match between Liverpool and Monaco at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Monaco's French midfielder #08 Paul Pogba on the pitch ahead of the pre-season friendly football match between Liverpool and Monaco at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Paul Pogba has left AS Monaco after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract, ending his short spell with the French club ahead of the new season.

Paul Pogba has officially left AS Monaco after the French midfielder and the club agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision brings Pogba’s brief spell in the Principality to an early end, with his contract originally set to run until June 2027. His departure comes just before the start of the new season after the objectives set when he joined Monaco were only partially achieved.

Pogba and Monaco agree to end contract

Pogba joined Monaco during the 2025 pre-season as he looked to rebuild his career and return to top-level football following a lengthy absence from the game.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner struggled to feature as regularly as expected during his time with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monaco confirmed that both parties had agreed to bring the partnership to an end after concluding that the initial objectives had only been partially fulfilled.

The decision comes shortly before Monaco's opening match of the new campaign, ending Pogba's time with the club earlier than anticipated.

Despite his limited playing time, Monaco praised Pogba for his professionalism and contribution to the squad.

Monaco CEO praises Pogba's influence

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro highlighted Pogba's positive influence in the dressing room, particularly on the club's younger players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When he joined, we explained that this was a major challenge, that was audacious and ambitious,” Scuro said.

Although the outcome was not what the club had hoped for, Scuro said Pogba's return to competitive football remained significant.

“What he brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered valuable advice, was precious,” he added.

Monaco expressed their gratitude to the midfielder for his attitude and professionalism throughout his stay.

Pogba reflects on Monaco spell

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pogba's move to Monaco was viewed as an opportunity to revive his career after a difficult period away from professional football.

Although he did not play as many matches as he had hoped, the midfielder managed to return to the pitch and contribute his experience to the first-team squad.

Reflecting on his departure, Pogba thanked Monaco for giving him the opportunity to represent the club.

“Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience. AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours. Daghe Munegu!”

What next for Paul Pogba?

Pogba is now a free agent and will have to decide on the next chapter of his career after his early departure from Monaco.

The French midfielder remains a high-profile name in European football, having previously enjoyed successful spells with Juventus and Manchester United and played a key role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph.

His immediate priority will be finding a club that can offer him the opportunity to regain regular playing time and continue his return to competitive football.